UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
COLUMBIA, Md. Jan 26 Police identified the gunman in Saturday's deadly mall shooting in Maryland as 19-year-old Darion Marcus Aguilar, and told a news briefing on Sunday morning they were still investigating a motive.
It remains unknown whether Aguilar knew the two shop employees who were killed, Bill McMahon, the Howard County Police Chief, said.
The gunman opened fire with a shotgun in a skate shop at the mall in Columbia, Maryland, about 20 miles (32 km) west of Baltimore, on Saturday before apparently killing himself, police said. (Writing By Jonathan Allen; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources