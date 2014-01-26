COLUMBIA, Md. Jan 26 Police identified the gunman in Saturday's deadly mall shooting in Maryland as 19-year-old Darion Marcus Aguilar, and told a news briefing on Sunday morning they were still investigating a motive.

It remains unknown whether Aguilar knew the two shop employees who were killed, Bill McMahon, the Howard County Police Chief, said.

The gunman opened fire with a shotgun in a skate shop at the mall in Columbia, Maryland, about 20 miles (32 km) west of Baltimore, on Saturday before apparently killing himself, police said. (Writing By Jonathan Allen; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)