By Ian Simpson
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 22 A trash truck driver talking
on a hands-free mobile device caused a 2013 Maryland train
collision that led to a 15-car derailment and explosion, U.S.
investigators said on Wednesday.
The crash at Rosedale, Maryland, involving a CSX Corp
train spurred National Transportation Safety Board
officials to call for new laws preventing the use of hands-free
phone devices by commercial drivers.
"Our investigations have found over and over that
distraction in any form can be dangerous behind the wheel,"
acting Chairman Christopher Hart said in a statement.
The crash took place when a driver for Baltimore's Alban
Waste was talking on a hands-free mobile device on May 28, 2013,
as he drove a truck loaded with debris across an ungated railway
crossing.
A 45-car CSX train struck the truck after sounding its horn
three times. Fifteen cars derailed, including three containing
hazardous materials, and a post-crash fire and explosion
shattered windows and caused damage in a half-mile (800-meter)
radius, the NTSB report said.
The truck driver was seriously hurt. Four other people,
including a police officer, suffered minor injuries.
The report said overgrown vegetation at the crossing and the
curve of the roadway also contributed to the crash. A CSX train
struck a truck at the same crossing in August, and the railroad
has moved to clear vegetation and add traffic control signs.
The NTSB report said Alban Waste had a "consistent and
serious pattern of noncompliance" with federal rules. The
Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration had failed to ensure
that Alban Waste met regulations or to keep it from operating,
it said.
Attempts to reach Alban Waste were unsuccessful.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Sandra Maler)