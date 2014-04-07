WASHINGTON, April 7 The Maryland legislature
approved raising the state's minimum wage on Monday to $10.10 an
hour, equaling the highest state rate and drawing praise from
President Barack Obama.
The Democrat-controlled House of Delegates approved passage
87-47 and sent the bill to Democratic Governor Martin O'Malley,
who had made the measure a priority.
Maryland's entry-level wage is $7.25 an hour and was last
raised in 2006. The bill would raise it in stages to $10.10 in
July 2018.
Connecticut last month raised its minimum wage to $10.10 by
2017, setting the highest U.S. state rate.
"Maryland's important action is a reminder that many states,
cities and counties - as well as a majority of the American
people - are way ahead of Washington on this crucial issue,"
Obama said in a statement.
Obama has pushed Congress to raise the federal minimum wage
to $10.10 an hour, from $7.25, after nearly half of states and
the District of Columbia raised theirs. The
Republican-controlled House of Representatives has rejected his
call.
