NEW YORK Jan 8 Massachusetts' new Republican
Governor Charlie Baker will aim to cut state spending in order
to close the more than $500 million budget gap he inherited, he
said after being sworn into office on Thursday.
"If we're honest with ourselves we can't blame this deficit
on a lack of revenue," Baker, 58, told lawmakers during his
inaugural address. "We have to recognize that this is a spending
problem, and that dealing with it now will make balancing next
year's budget that much easier."
Former Democrat Governor Deval Patrick did not seek
re-election in 2014 after two terms in office. He had already
begun to cut spending after a $329 million shortfall was
disclosed in November on the state's $36.5 billion budget for
fiscal 2015, which ends on June 30.
In looking to make cuts, Baker said he would not target
state aid to cities and towns, which Patrick had said he would
reduce. But every other line item will be examined for possible
cuts, Baker said, while taxes would remain the same.
Baker struck a bi-partisan tone in his address, vowing to
consider good ideas regardless of which side of the aisle
produces them.
He discussed the need to confront opiate addiction and high
healthcare costs, to revitalize urban areas, to improve state
services and to allow more charter schools in underperforming
districts.
"It's wrong for any of us to stand on a front porch or in a
city neighborhood sympathizing with a mom or a dad when they
tell us their child is not getting the education to succeed in
life that they deserve and then oppose lifting the charter
school cap," Baker said.
He also said that inadequate energy delivery systems are
prompting "unprecedented increases" in the energy bills of New
England families and businesses, despite falling energy prices
across the rest of the country.
He vowed to work with Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo, a
Democrat who took office on Tuesday, and others
across the region on an energy solution.
