Dec 4 Massachusetts said on Tuesday it was planning to close a $540 million budget gap for fiscal 2013 by tapping an extra $200 million from its stabilization funds and implementing a wide range of across-the-board spending cuts.

The budget shortfall is mainly due to a downward revision of tax revenue because of a softer economy. The previous estimate for the fiscal year that began on July 1 was cut by $515 million to $21.496 billion. In addition, $25 million linked to tax settlements and which are "one time in nature and already committed to specific costs" bring the total gap to $540 million.

"The uncertainty of the fiscal cliff and the resulting slowdown in growth are the direct cause of our budget challenges," Governor Deval Patrick said in a statement.

Patrick's plan to cover the gap, parts of which are subject to legislative approval, has Massachusetts cutting $225 million in executive branch agency spending and taking $200 million from the state's reserves, which will remain with a balance of $1.2 billion, "one of the highest in the country."

The rainy day fund exists to provide a cushion when revenue falls short, to cover the loss of federal funds and for other urgent financial needs for the state or its local governments.

The state had been putting money into its stabilization fund even as federal stimulus funding fell away, getting the fund's balance up to over $1.7 billion, said Colin MacNaught, the state's assistant treasurer for debt management, at a New York Municipal Forum event on Tuesday.

Non-executive departments will see cuts of $25 million and $98 million will come from federal revenues designated to support state low-income safety net programs.

The withdrawals from the rainy day fund and the cuts from the non-executive departments are both subject to legislative approval, said Massachusetts Executive Office of Administration and Finance communications director Alex Zaroulis.

In addition, 700 new jobs that were planned and funded will not be filled and will be eliminated. "This will result in the total state workforce having more than 6,000 fewer positions at the end of FY13 than it did before the recession," the statement said.