BOSTON Aug 22 MGM Resorts International
unveiled on Wednesday a proposal for a casino and resort complex
which it said would create thousands of jobs in the economically
depressed city of Springfield, Massachusetts.
The company formally notified officials that it is seeking
one of the state's new casino licenses and submitted a $400,000
non-refundable application fee to the Massachusetts Gaming
Commission.
MGM is the second company to apply for one of the state's
three licenses. The Suffolk Downs racetrack this month said it
is seeking a license for a casino complex in East Boston.
Massachusetts legalized casino gambling in 2011. Lawmakers
carved the state up into three districts and allocated one
casino license to each. Applications opened this month.
All casino applicants face a months-long review process
likely to stretch into next year. At least four other casino
operators are likely to compete for the western Massachusetts
license.
MGM's proposal calls for the development of an $800 million
casino, hotel and shopping complex across 10 acres in downtown
Springfield, an area heavily damaged by a tornado in June 2011.
MGM Springfield would create some 2,000 construction-related
jobs and "many thousands" of permanent jobs, as well as
generating "millions" of dollars in annual tax revenues, the
company estimated.
"Ours is a vision rooted in partnerships that would increase
tourism by elevating the level of dining, retail and
entertainment not only within the MGM project area but hopefully
... into the rest of this great city," Chief Executive Jim
Murren said in a statement.
The complex would have 89,000 square feet of gambling space
and 570,000 square feet of retail space, along with a 12-screen
cinema, bowling alley and other amenities.
To maximize potential business the complex would be located
just blocks from Interstate 91, the north-south expressway that
runs from Connecticut to Vermont, and only a few miles from the
Massachusetts Turnpike, the state's major east-west artery.
Springfield is about 90 miles west of Boston and 26 miles
north of Hartford, Connecticut.