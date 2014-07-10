BOSTON, July 10 Massachusetts Governor Deval
Patrick signed a law Thursday to rein in compounding pharmacies,
after tainted drugs produced by a local company sparked a
meningitis outbreak in 2012 that killed 64 people across the
United States.
The new law gives greater power to the state board that
regulates such pharmacies - which mix but do not manufacture
drugs and are subject to lighter standards of oversight than
drug manufacturers - and sets stricter licensing standards.
"Every patient deserves to know that the medication they are
taking is safe," Patrick, a Democrat, said after signing the
bill into law.
Under the Massachusetts legislation, the state's Board of
Registration in Pharmacy will be required to participate in
national reporting systems on pharmacies. It will be authorized
to conduct unannounced inspections of pharmacies that hold the
companies accountable to the newly raised standards.
In October 2012, regulators shut down the New England
Compounding Center, a Framingham, Massachusetts-based company
identified as the source of the tainted steroids that triggered
the worst outbreak of fungal meningitis in U.S. history.
In response to the episode, U.S. President Barack Obama
signed a law last year allowing, but not requiring, large
compounding pharmacies to register with the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration and adhere to federal regulations and standards.
The new law also directs the state's Department of Public
Health to develop a website that allows members of the public to
search for data on compounding pharmacies, and increases the
pharmacies' obligation to provide more information about their
products to consumers.
(Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Bernadette Baum)