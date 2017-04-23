By Idrees Ali
| DJIBOUTI, April 23
DJIBOUTI, April 23 U.S. Defense Secretary Jim
Mattis arrived in Djibouti on Sunday to visit an important
military base at the southern entrance to the Red Sea used as a
launch pad for operations in Yemen and Somalia.
The visit, part of Mattis' week-long trip to the Middle East
and Africa, comes as the United States has been increasing
pressure on militant groups such as al Shabaab in the region.
The U.S. base, which has about 4,000 personnel, is located
just miles from a Chinese one, still under construction, which
has caused concern to some U.S. officials.
Djibouti, which is about the size of Wales, is on the route
to the Suez Canal. The tiny, barren nation, sandwiched between
Ethiopia, Eritrea and Somalia, and also hosts Japanese and
French bases.
The White House recently granted the U.S. military broader
authority to strike al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab militants in
Somalia.
Al Shabaab has been able to carry out deadly bombings
despite losing most of its territory to African Union
peacekeepers supporting the Somali government.
The group's insurgency aims to drive out the peacekeepers,
topple Somalia's western-backed government and impose its strict
version of Islam on the Horn of Africa state. The United States
recently sent a few dozen troops to Somalia to help train
members of the Somali National Army.
The United States is also carrying out strikes in Yemen
against al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP).
AQAP boasts one of the world's most feared bomb makers,
Ibrahim Hassan al-Asiri, and it has been a persistent concern to
the U.S. government ever since a 2009 attempt to blow up a
Detroit-bound airliner on Christmas Day.
The militant group has also taken advantage of a civil war
pitting the Iran-aligned Houthis against the Saudi-backed
government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, to try to widen
its control and influence in the impoverished Arabian Peninsula
country, one of the poorest in the Middle East.
PIRACY
Mattis' trip also comes amid a recent surge in piracy off
the coast of Somalia.
The sudden string of attacks by Somali pirates comes after
years without a reported incident. Attacks peaked with 237 in
2011 but then declined steeply after ship owners improved
security measures and international naval forces stepped up
patrols.
This month has seen a new rash of attacks, with two ships
captured and a third rescued by Indian and Chinese forces after
the crew radioed for help and locked themselves in a safe room.
A U.S. defense official, speaking on the condition of
anonymity, said the recent incidents were concerning but not
surprising.
The official said international shipping companies had
started to become complacent about their security. At the same
time poverty and limited economic opportunities meant that
piracy was bound to increase.
The recent incidents, the official said, are likely to mean
that countries patrolling the waters are going to think twice
before they reduce their presence.
(Reporting by Idrees Ali; editing by Clelia Oziel)