By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK, April 1
A New York lawyer was arrested
on Wednesday for his alleged role in a scheme by the son of a
former United Parcel Service Inc executive to
fraudulently obtain millions of dollars to finance the purchase
of Maxim magazine, the lawyer's counsel said.
Harvey Newkirk, a former lawyer at the law firm Bryan Cave
LLP, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in Manhattan
federal court with conspiracy, wire fraud and aggravated
identity theft.
Charging documents did not identify Maxim by name or the
former UPS executive's son, Calvin Darden Jr, who prosecutors
have said impersonated his father in an elaborate fraud to
bankroll the purchase of the men's magazine.
But Newkirk's lawyer confirmed the charges against her
client were related to the case involving Darden's attempt to
purchase the magazine. Events in the complaint against Newkirk
also matched ones described in an earlier criminal case against
Darden.
Newkirk, 39, was taken into custody early Wednesday by the
U.S. Secret Service, a spokeswoman for Manhattan U.S. Attorney
Preet Bharara said.
Priya Chaudhry, his lawyer, in an email said Newkirk "has
done nothing wrong and we look forward to challenging the
government's overreaching and baseless allegations."
Bryan Cave said in a statement that it has been cooperating
in the investigation.
Darden Jr., 40, was charged in 2014 for providing fake bank
account statements and emails to lenders to obtain more than $8
million and attempt to secure another $20 million to buy the
men's magazine.
Authorities said as part of the scheme, he impersonated his
father, also named Calvin and a former vice president of U.S.
operations for package delivery company UPS and a member of the
boards of Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc and Target
Corp.
Darden pleaded guilty in November to two wire fraud counts.
The complaint on Wednesday said Newkirk, along with Darden,
made misrepresentations to various lenders. Newkirk also used
Darden's father's name without his permission to induce lenders
to provide financing, the complaint said.
Darden's father was aware of his son's desire to buy Maxim
and offered to act as a board member of the magazine, but never
agreed to finance the deal or provide collateral for it, the
complaint said.
The proposed deal became public in 2013 when then-Maxim
owner Alpha Media Group Inc - partly owned by private equity
firm Cerberus Capital Management LP - announced it would sell
the magazine to Darden Media Group, headed by the elder Darden.
The $31 million deal did not go through and Alpha Media
eventually sold Maxim to Biglari Holdings Inc.
