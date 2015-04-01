NEW YORK, April 1 A New York lawyer was arrested on Wednesday for his alleged role in a scheme by the son of a former United Parcel Service Inc executive to fraudulently obtain millions of dollars to finance the purchase of Maxim magazine, the lawyer's counsel said.

Harvey Newkirk, a former lawyer at the law firm Bryan Cave LLP, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in Manhattan federal court with conspiracy, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Charging documents did not identify Maxim by name or the former UPS executive's son, Calvin Darden Jr, who prosecutors have said impersonated his father in an elaborate fraud to bankroll the purchase of the men's magazine.

But Newkirk's lawyer confirmed the charges against her client were related to the case involving Darden's attempt to purchase the magazine. Events in the complaint against Newkirk also matched ones described in an earlier criminal case against Darden.

Newkirk, 39, was taken into custody early Wednesday by the U.S. Secret Service, a spokeswoman for Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said.

Priya Chaudhry, his lawyer, in an email said Newkirk "has done nothing wrong and we look forward to challenging the government's overreaching and baseless allegations."

Bryan Cave said in a statement that it has been cooperating in the investigation.

Darden Jr., 40, was charged in 2014 for providing fake bank account statements and emails to lenders to obtain more than $8 million and attempt to secure another $20 million to buy the men's magazine.

Authorities said as part of the scheme, he impersonated his father, also named Calvin and a former vice president of U.S. operations for package delivery company UPS and a member of the boards of Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc and Target Corp.

Darden pleaded guilty in November to two wire fraud counts.

The complaint on Wednesday said Newkirk, along with Darden, made misrepresentations to various lenders. Newkirk also used Darden's father's name without his permission to induce lenders to provide financing, the complaint said.

Darden's father was aware of his son's desire to buy Maxim and offered to act as a board member of the magazine, but never agreed to finance the deal or provide collateral for it, the complaint said.

The proposed deal became public in 2013 when then-Maxim owner Alpha Media Group Inc - partly owned by private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP - announced it would sell the magazine to Darden Media Group, headed by the elder Darden.

The $31 million deal did not go through and Alpha Media eventually sold Maxim to Biglari Holdings Inc. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Noeleen Walder)