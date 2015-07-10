(Editor's Note: Please be advised that paragraph 2 contains
language that some readers may find offensive)
By Ben Klayman
July 10 McDonald's Corp is standing by
its latest Happy Meal toy, denying that its Minions are the
foul-mouthed playthings that some of its fast-food customers say
they are.
In videos posted online, some customers said they heard a
curse when, by tapping one of the tiny plastic caveman
characters against a hard surface, they activated its voice.
Some commenters wrote they heard the words: "What the fuck."
"To me, it sure doesn't sound like anything a kid should be
hearing," one commenter said on a YouTube video post.
The restaurant chain on July 3 introduced a Happy Meal line
of the toys inspired by the animated film "Minions," a prequel
to the "Despicable Me" movies that feature the small, yellow,
gibberish-talking characters.
In a statement, McDonald's denied the toy used bad language,
and a company spokeswoman said there was no plan to pull the toy
from distribution.
"We're aware of a very small number of customers who have
been in touch regarding this toy, and we regret any confusion or
offense to those who may have misinterpreted its sounds,"
McDonald's said in the statement. "The allegation that this toy
is saying anything offensive or profane is not true."
McDonald's said the Minion Caveman toy emits three sounds -
"para la bukay," "hahaha" and "eh eh."
"Minions," which opened in the United States on Friday, was
made by Universal Pictures, which is owned by Comcast
Corp, and Illumination Entertainment. A spokeswoman for
Universal declined comment, referring questions to McDonald's.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Howard Goller)