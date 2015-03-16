(Adds context, comment from OSHA expert)
By Lisa Baertlein
March 16 McDonald's Corp restaurant
workers from 19 U.S. cities complained to regulators on Monday
that their working conditions are hazardous and have led to
severe burns from hot grills and fryer oil.
Workers taking part in the Service Employees International
Union-backed "Fight for $15" an hour campaign opened a new front
in their two-year drive to increase pay and improve conditions
in the fast-food industry by filing 28 state and federal
complaints over health and safety.
McDonald's workers, who already have claimed that they have
been subjected to wage theft, racial discrimination and
retaliation for attempting to unionize, hope to hold McDonald's
Corp responsible for the actions of its
franchisees.
Some experts say a win could force the company to negotiate
with workers and the union.
The latest complaints, targeting 19 franchised restaurants
and nine operated by McDonald's Corp in cities such as
New York, New Orleans and Philadelphia, were filed over the last
two weeks with the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health
Administration (OSHA) and state authorities. Other cities
include Kansas City, Missouri and Miramar, Florida.
They said workers were pressured to clean and filter fryer
oil while it was still hot. They also said that many stores
lacked basic first aid kits or protective gear and that managers
told workers to treat burns with condiments such as mustard and
mayonnaise.
McDonald's said the company and its franchisees are
committed to providing safe working conditions for employees in
the brand's roughly 14,000 U.S. restaurants.
"We will review these allegations," Heidi Barker Sa Shekhem,
a spokeswoman, said in a statement.
Brittney Berry, 24, said she was rushing to meet managers'
demands to work faster when she slipped and fell on a wet floor
at a McDonald's restaurant in Chicago, suffering a severe grill
burn on her forearm and nerve damage to her wrist.
"The managers told me to put mustard on it, but I ended up
having to get rushed to the hospital in an ambulance," said
Berry, who still works at the restaurant where she was injured.
"Fight for $15" organizers say McDonald's Corp and its
franchisees should be considered "joint employers" because the
corporation wields significant control over operations at
franchised restaurants with things like technology and
compliance programs.
John Tomich, a safety consultant and former OSHA area
director for New York, said it would be "legally challenging" to
make that case in this context.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe and Grant McCool)