LOS ANGELES Feb 4 Responding to an outbreak of
measles that has infected more than 100 people, two California
lawmakers said on Wednesday they would introduce legislation to
end the right of parents in the state to exempt their children
from school vaccinations based on personal beliefs.
California public health officials say 92 people have been
diagnosed with measles in the state, many of them linked to an
outbreak that they believe began when an infected person from
outside the country visited Disneyland in late December.
More than a dozen other cases have been confirmed in 19
other U.S. states and Mexico, renewing a debate over the
so-called anti-vaccination movement in which fears about
potential side effects of vaccines, fueled by now-debunked
science, have led a small minority of parents to refuse to allow
their children to be vaccinated.
"The high number of unvaccinated students is jeopardizing
public health not only in schools but in the broader community.
We need to take steps to keep our schools safe and our students
healthy," state Senator Ben Allen said in a written statement
announcing the legislation he is co-sponsoring with fellow
Democrat Richard Pan.
The measure would make California the 33rd state to bar
parents from opting out of vaccinations based on personal
beliefs.
Also on Wednesday, a top Los Angeles County health official
said that a total of 21 cases have been recorded in the county
but that after the initial wave of reports, the number has
fallen to four in the latest two-week period.
"We're getting to a number of cases that's manageable, and
I'm hopeful that within weeks or a couple of months we will be
able to turn the corner on this particular outbreak," Interim
Health Officer Dr. Jeffrey Gunzenhauser told a press conference,
although he cautioned that a lag in reporting could still add a
few more cases.
A day care center at a high school in the Los Angeles suburb
of Santa Monica closed earlier this week and more than a dozen
infants placed under a three-week quarantine after a baby
enrolled in the program was diagnosed with measles.
Measles was declared eliminated in the United States in 2000
after decades of intensive childhood vaccine efforts. But last
year the nation had its highest number of measles cases in two
decades.
Most people recover from measles within a few weeks,
although it can be fatal in some cases.
