By Dan Whitcomb
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Jan 22 Disneyland sought on
Thursday to reassure visitors that the theme park was safe amid
a measles outbreak that began there in late December and
prompted state health officials to urge parents not to bring
their unvaccinated children.
The California Department of Public Health has linked 59
confirmed cases of measles to the outbreak believed to have
begun when an infected person visited Disneyland, likely from
out of the country, between Dec. 15 and Dec. 20.
Among those infected are at least five Disney
employees and a student at Huntington Beach High School, some 15
miles away from the park, which earlier this week ordered its
unvaccinated students to stay home until Jan. 29.
On Wednesday Dr. Gil Chavez, deputy director of the state
health department, told reporters that anyone who had been
immunized for measles should not have a concern about visiting
the theme park.
"But if you are unvaccinated, I would worry about it,"
Chavez said. "And if you have a minor that cannot be
vaccinated - under the age of 12 months, I would recommend that
those children are not taken to places like Disneyland today."
Asked about Chavez' remarks, Disney spokeswoman Suzi Brown
said on Thursday that the measles outbreak was a broad community
issue that had grown beyond the resort in Anaheim.
"We agree with what Dr Chavez said that it is absolutely
safe to visit Disneyland if you have been immunized," Brown
said. Attendance at the park has not been affected by the
outbreak, she said.
Dr Pamela Hymel, chief medical officer for Walt Disney Parks
and resorts, has said that Disney was offering its cast members
vaccinations and measles tests.
"Realistically, when you think about Disneyland, you'll have
30,000 to 40,000 people visiting on any given day. It's like a
small city. And just like a small city it has to deal with this
kind of thing," said Jim Hill, writer of a popular blog about
the company.
Measles typically begins with fever, cough, runny nose and
red eyes, followed by red rash that often starts on the face and
spreads downward. The sometimes deadly viral disease can spread
very swiftly among unvaccinated children.
There is no specific treatment for measles and most people
recover within a few weeks. But in poor and malnourished
children and people with reduced immunity, measles can cause
serious complications including blindness, encephalitis, severe
diarrhea, ear infection and pneumonia.
