(Updates with out-of-state cases linked to Disney; new
statement from health department)
By Dan Whitcomb
LOS ANGELES Jan 22 Disneyland sought on
Thursday to reassure visitors that the theme park was safe amid
a measles outbreak that began there in December and prompted
state health officials to urge parents not to bring their
unvaccinated children.
The California Department of Public Health reported 59
confirmed measles cases among state residents since the end of
December, most linked to an initial exposure at Disneyland or
the adjacent Disney California Adventure Park.
Nine more cases linked to the two Disney parks were reported
out of state - one in Mexico, three in Utah, two in Washington
state and one each in Oregon, Colorado and Arizona.
The outbreak is believed to have begun when an infected
person visited the Anaheim resort, likely from out of the
country, from Dec. 15 to Dec. 20.
Among those infected are at least five Walt Disney Co
employees and a student at Huntington Beach High School,
some 15 miles (24 km) from the park, which earlier this week
ordered its unvaccinated students to stay home until Jan. 29.
On Wednesday Dr. Gil Chavez, deputy director of the state
health department, told reporters that anyone immunized for
measles should have no concern about visiting the theme parks.
"But if you are unvaccinated, I would worry about it,"
Chavez said. "And if you have a minor that cannot be
vaccinated - under the age of 12 months, I would recommend that
those children are not taken to places like Disneyland today."
In an updated statement on Thursday, Chavez said his words
of caution extended to "any place where large numbers of people
congregate," including airports and shopping malls.
Asked about Chavez' remarks, Disney spokeswoman Suzi Brown
said, "We agree with what Dr. Chavez said that it is absolutely
safe to visit Disneyland if you have been immunized." She added
that Disneyland attendance had been unaffected by the outbreak.
Dr. Pamela Hymel, chief medical officer for Walt Disney
Parks and resorts, has said that Disney was offering its cast
members vaccinations and measles tests.
"Realistically, when you think about Disneyland, you'll have
30,000 to 40,000 people visiting on any given day. It's like a
small city. And just like a small city it has to deal with this
kind of thing," said Jim Hill, writer of a popular blog about
the company.
Measles typically begins with fever, cough, runny nose and
red eyes, followed by red rash that often starts on the face and
spreads downward. The sometimes deadly viral disease can spread
very swiftly among unvaccinated children.
There is no specific treatment for measles and most people
recover within a few weeks. But in poor and malnourished
children and people with reduced immunity, measles can cause
serious complications including blindness, encephalitis, severe
diarrhea, ear infection and pneumonia.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Additional reporting by Steve
Gorman; Editing by Grant McCool and Eric Walsh)