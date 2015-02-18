LOS ANGELES Feb 18 A measles outbreak that has
sickened at least 113 people in California after surfacing at a
Disneyland resort involves a virus strain that also caused an
outbreak in the Philippines, but it is too early to tell if the
two waves of illness are related, health officials said.
The measles outbreak that began in late December renewed a
debate about some parents' decisions to not vaccinate their
children over fears about potential side effects of vaccines,
which were largely fueled by now-debunked research suggesting
the inoculations have a link to autism.
California Department of Public Health researchers, in a
report to federal officials released on Friday, said the source
of the illness that sickened visitors at the Disney theme park
in December has not been identified.
"Specimens from 30 California patients were genotyped; all
were measles genotype B3, which has caused a large outbreak
recently in the Philippines, but has also been detected in at
least 14 countries and at least six U.S. states in the last six
months," the report stated.
The Disneyland resort, located in Anaheim in Southern
California, receives millions of visitors a year with many of
them coming from overseas.
The report posted on the website of the federal Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention said the outbreak illustrates the
need for high measles vaccine rates in the United States.
On Tuesday, California public health officials urged
residents to vaccinate themselves and their children before
traveling internationally over spring school break.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Lisa Lambert)