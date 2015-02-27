Feb 27 Three new cases of measles have been
confirmed in Las Vegas, in people believed infected by a
contagious worker at an upscale MGM Grand Hotel and Casino
seafood restaurant, Nevada public health officials said on
Friday.
The newly diagnosed patients, two staff members and a patron
of Emeril's New Orleans Fish House at the MGM Grand, bring to
nine the total number of measles cases reported in Clark County,
Southern Nevada Health District spokeswoman Jennifer Sizemore
said.
None of those cases are believed linked to an outbreak of
measles that began at Disneyland in December, she said.
All told, more than 150 people across the United Sates have
recently been diagnosed with measles, 126 of them in California.
Nevada public health officials believe the Emeril's worker
was infected by an infant who was too young to have been
immunized against the highly contagious disease.
Sizemore said none of the newly diagnosed patients was
hospitalized, but one visited a Walgreens drug store and Chili's
restaurant in Las Vegas while infectious.
"The Health District is advising anyone who was at these
locations during these times to review their immunization status
against measles if they have not already had the disease,"
Nevada health officials said in a prepared statement.
"In addition, they should contact their health care provider
if they develop rash with fever or other symptoms consistent
with measles within 21 days after their visit," the statement
said.
Authorities believe the Disneyland outbreak began when a
contagious person from out of the country visited the Anaheim
theme park in late December.
California health officials say the source may never be
identified, despite a finding that the same strain of virus had
led to a wave of illness in the Philippines.
The outbreak has renewed a debate over the so-called
anti-vaccination movement, in which fears about potential side
effects of vaccinations, fueled by now-debunked research
suggesting a link to autism, have prompted a small minority of
parents to refuse them for their children.
Measles was declared eliminated in the United States in 2000
after years of intensive childhood vaccine efforts. But in 2014
the country had its highest number of cases in two decades.
There is no specific treatment for measles and most people
recover within several weeks. But in poor and malnourished
children and people with reduced immunity, measles can cause
serious complications including blindness, encephalitis, severe
diarrhea, ear infection and pneumonia.
