China March service sector growth fastest in nearly 3 years-official PMI
BEIJING, March 31 Growth in China's services sector accelerated in March at the fastest pace in nearly three years, an official survey showed on Friday.
MEXICO CITY, June 4 Mexico will ask the World Trade Organization to approve retaliatory measures against the United States worth $653 million following the organization's ruling on a meat labeling dispute, Mexico's economy ministry said on Thursday.
Canada will also seek measures against the United States worth $3 billion, the statement said.
(Reporting by Adriana Barrera)
BEIJING, March 31 Growth in China's services sector accelerated in March at the fastest pace in nearly three years, an official survey showed on Friday.
BEIJING, March 31 Activity in China's manufacturing sector expanded at a faster pace than expected in March, adding to evidence that the world's second-largest economy is gaining momentum early in the year, an official survey showed on Friday.