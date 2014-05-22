WASHINGTON May 21 A Georgia food products firm has recalled 23,250 pounds of fully cooked breaded chicken breast and tender products because of misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said on Wednesday.

The products from Prime Pak Foods of Gainesville, Georgia, "were formulated with eggs, milk and wheat, known allergens which are not declared on the product label," the USDA said in a statement.

The recalled products, produced from June 5, 2013, to March 21, 2014, were mislabeled by Prime Pak and not sold at retail stores. They were distributed to hotels, restaurants and other institutions across the country, the agency added.

The USDA said neither it nor the company had received any reports of adverse reactions as a result of consumption of the products.

The affected products bear the establishment number "P-9165" inside the USDA mark of inspection. (Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Ken Wills)