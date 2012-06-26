By Ronald Grover
LOS ANGELES, June 26 Sixteen years after the
last jump shot of his Hall of Fame basketball career, Earvin
"Magic" Johnson is playing on a new court as a media mogul.
He says he's chasing the successful career of Robert
Johnson, the legendary founder of Black Entertainment Television
and one-time owner of the National Basketball
Association's Charlotte Bobcats.
Since February 2011, when the former basketball player
teamed with billionaire investor Ron Burkle's Yucaipa fund to
buy urban music and lifestlyle magazine "Vibe" and the fabled TV
show "Soul Train," the 52-year-old has built a media empire
aimed at African-American consumers.
"I always wondered what it would be like to be on those
lists of best businessmen like Bob," said Johnson during an
interview at the Beverly Hills offices of his Magic Johnson
Enterprises.
Today, with partners, Johnson owns 20 radio stations,
including WBLS, New York's top-rated African-American station
and for years a top-10 station.
On June 27 his Aspire cable channel will begin airing in
markets served by cable giant Comcast, which gave spectrum to
four minority-owned channels to win federal approval of its 2011
acquisition of NBC Universal.
Sean P. "Diddy" Combs is starting a music channel, movie
director Robert Rodriguez a Hispanic entertainment channel, and
long-time cable TV executive Constantino Schwarz a channel for
Latino parents and kids.
By next year, Aspire will be in 11 million homes, the
channel said, providing family entertainment and programs that
celebrate the achievements of African-American writers,
directors, dancers and others.
"With Aspire, the Magic Johnson brand goes from 30 states
and 120 cities and becomes a national brand," said Johnson.
"This is a way to get a lot of eyeballs."
Johnson was also part of the group that paid a record $2
billion in March to buy the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team, a
move he said was motivated more by the need to insure local
ownership than by its potential entertainment value.
Johnson, who owns commercial real estate in L.A., says the
real value of the deal is in the 300 acres that surround Dodger
stadium, although there are no plans to develop the property
yet.
"The Dodgers used to be the most popular team in this city,
but they've fallen behind the Lakers," said the former Laker
point guard. "We're going to get the team where we think it
should be before we think about the real estate."
As he did on the basketball court where he still holds the
NBA record for assists per game, Johnson worked with partners to
create his media holdings.
Sony helped him create a chain of inner-city theaters.
Intermedia Partners, a media fund headed by former AT&T
cable Chief Executive Leo Hindery, is an investor in the Vibe
stations and Aspire.
GMC TV, the former Gospel Music Channel, manages the
station and its marketing, but Johnson was the public face when
it came to lining up advertisers.
Johnson said he "went door to door to every ad agency in New
York," stressing the African-American community's buying power.
The channel's charter advertisers include Coca Cola
, Wal-Mart, Chrysler and Nationwide
Insurances.
Johnson said his team decided to focus on family
entertainment because the sitcoms and music shows from TV One, a
joint venture of Comcast and Radio One, and Viacom's BET
have a lock on adult viewers.
Unlike Oprah Winfrey, Johnson, who had a
short-lived talk show in 1998, says he has no intention of going
before the camera again.
He's considering producing movies, as he did in 2009 when he
produced "Obsessed."
He also sees more deals in the media world.
"I'm hearing some magzines already have me on their lists as
the top African-American businesman," he said.
(Edited by Prudence Crowther)