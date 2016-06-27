BRIEF-New York Times Q4 adjusted EPS $0.30
* The new york times company reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results
WASHINGTON, June 27 The chairman of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Monday proposed retaining most rules limiting cross ownership of newspapers, radio and TV stations in the same market, according to a document reviewed by Reuters.
FCC chairman Tom Wheeler proposed retaining the existing rules barring companies in most instances from owning a newspaper and a broadcast TV or radio station in the same market, as well as other individual market limits on radio and TV stations with "slight modification," according to the summary of a proposal to fellow commissioners seen by Reuters. Congress had ordered the commission in 1996 to review cross ownership rules every four years but the FCC last completed a review in 2006.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Tom Brown)
* The new york times company reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results
Feb 2 CBS Corp will merge its radio business with Entercom Communications Corp in a tax-free deal, which the companies said would create the second-largest radio broadcaster in the United States by revenue.
* CEO says expects to close wolfspeed acquisition any time soon Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)