Sept 27 The U.S. government said on Friday that it had approved Arkansas' proposal to use federal money targeted for expanding the Medicaid health program for the poor to help low-income residents buy private insurance under President Barack Obama's healthcare law.

The request was approved by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the department said on Friday. It will allow more than 200,000 uninsured state residents to receive government help to access health coverage.

The Arkansas proposal has been used as a basis for similar requests by Iowa and Pennsylvania. Including Arkansas, 23 states and the District of Columbia have agreed to expand Medicaid under Obamacare.