Sept 27 The U.S. government approved Arkansas'
proposal to use federal money targeted for expanding the
Medicaid health program for the poor to help low-income
residents buy private insurance under President Barack Obama's
healthcare law.
The request was approved by the U.S. Centers for Medicare
and Medicaid Services, the agency said on Friday. It will allow
more than 200,000 uninsured state residents to receive
government help to access health coverage.
"Arkansas and CMS worked together to find flexibilities that
gave the state the tools to build a program that worked for them
and their residents," CMS said in a statement.
Arkansas Governor Mike Beebe received a call Friday morning
from Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius, who
oversees CMS, informing him of the approval, according to his
office.
"Now we will focus on getting this insurance to the
Arkansans who need it to lead healthier, more productive lives,"
Beebe said in a statement.
Obama's Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act calls for
expanding Medicaid eligibility to Americans earning up to 138
percent of the federal poverty level. A Supreme Court decision
last year allowed each state to decide whether it would
participate in the expansion.
Arkansas, Iowa and Pennsylvania have been seeking to modify
the expansion, including the option of using the federal funds
for the expansion to help their residents buy insurance on their
own. Including Arkansas, 23 states and the District of Columbia
have agreed to expand Medicaid under Obamacare.
The affordable care law aims to reduce the number of
America's uninsured by almost half, or about 25 million people,
in the next 10 years through the Medicaid expansion and
state-based marketplaces offering subsidized coverage.
About 8.7 million new beneficiaries are expected to enroll
in Medicaid in 2014 alone, while another 7 million are expected
to buy insurance through the state exchanges. CMS said the
Arkansas decision meant that most of the newly eligible Medicaid
beneficiaries will buy their insurance on the state exchange.