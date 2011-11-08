* Baucus, Grassley request documents by Dec. 1
WASHINGTON, Nov 8 Two U.S. senators are asking
several major health insurers and clinical laboratory testing
companies for information concerning whether they exchanged
referrals for cheaper prices on lab services, including for
patients on Medicaid.
Senators Max Baucus, Democratic chairman of the powerful
Senate Finance Committee, and Charles Grassley, the ranking
Republican on the Judiciary Committee, on Tuesday sent letters
asking for information on the matter to Cigna Corp (CI.N),
Aetna Inc (AET.N), UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N), Laboratory
Corp of America (LH.N) and Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX.N).
"We are writing because of reports that Cigna and others
may be engaged in a practice commonly referred to as
'pull-through,'" the lawmakers wrote in the letter to the
insurer, which mirrored other letters.
The practice refers to an arrangement, in which the lab
offers discounted pricing to an insurance company in exchange
for the insurer facilitating referrals to the lab for testing.
The Office of Inspector General with the Health and Human
Services Department has previously raised concerns that such
arrangements could be breaking the federal "anti-kickback" law,
which protects federal insurance programs and patients from
influence of financial arrangements on healthcare decisions.
Medicaid is the U.S. health insurance program for
low-income Americans.
Baucus and Grassley asked the companies by Dec. 1 to
provide them with copies of various documents such as lab
service agreements, correspondence related to contract
negotiations, presentations to boards of directors and
financial records.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh, editing by Matthew Lewis)