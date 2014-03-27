March 27 A federal data-sharing system meant to prevent
healthcare providers banned from one state's Medicaid program from billing
another state's program isn't working as intended, according to the U.S.
Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General.
Two years after its creation, the data-sharing system contained no records
from 17 states or the District of Columbia of doctors, nurses or other
healthcare providers who had been "terminated," or banned from billing Medicaid,
for fraud or other offenses, the independent auditor said in a report to be
released Thursday.
Reuters reviewed a copy of the report in advance of its release.
The report also said that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
(CMS), the federal agency that maintains the data-sharing system, made no effort
to require states to report banned providers, though it is legally empowered to
do so, and that when states did report them, the data was often unreliable or
incomplete.
CMS started operating the Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program
State Information Sharing System in 2011, as required by the Affordable Care
Act. State Medicaid administrators are encouraged to report to the database
medical providers who have been convicted of major crimes, have lost their
medical license or were otherwise disciplined. They can then use the system to
identify providers in their own Medicaid program who were terminated in other
states.
"Our findings suggest that CMS's process for sharing information on
terminated providers needs improvement to make it more useful to State Medicaid
agencies in identifying providers that must be terminated pursuant to Federal
law," the report said.
The report did not provide any estimates of the number of providers banned
in at least one state but still billing in another.
According to the inspector general's office, the data-sharing system did not
contain a report of a banned provider from the following states as of June 2013:
Colorado, Hawaii, Kentucky, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North
Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas,
Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming. There also were no reports from the District of
Columbia.
A majority of these states are expanding Medicaid under the Affordable Care
Act, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Some of these states may have
reported providers who were terminated from Medicaid and then reinstated.
The auditors found a small number of banned provider reports from most
states. Four states - California, Pennsylvania, Illinois and New York -
accounted for 72 percent of all records submitted. Louisiana submitted only one
terminated provider in 2011. Massachusetts submitted two. Virginia submitted
nine.
In a January 17 letter to the inspector general's office responding to the
auditor's findings, CMS administrator Marilyn Tavenner acknowledged that the
agency can require states to report terminated providers to the system. In the
letter, which was included in the auditor's report, Tavenner said CMS would
explore options to implement mandatory state reporting. Tavenner did not provide
a timeline.
The reported information was often not useful in helping other states
identify banned providers.
More than half of the 6,439 records submitted did not include a National
Provider Identification number, which is critical to any state trying to
identify a terminated provider, according to the inspector general's office. The
Affordable Care Act requires that the CMS data system track provider numbers,
but the auditor found that CMS made the provider number optional in the
submissions form. The inspector general's office also said some of the reported
provider numbers were incorrect.
The auditor found that one-third of providers in the database had not been
terminated, but had died, retired, left the state or stopped working with
Medicaid of their own accord. One-fourth of the records lacked a provider
address, and one-third lacked a provider specialty.
CMS has since begun requiring that states submit termination letters for
each provider entered in the shared data system and that CMS employees review
each letter to ensure the provider belongs in the system, Tavenner said in her
letter.
(Editing by John Blanton)