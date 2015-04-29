(For more Reuters Special Reports, double-click on )
By M.B. Pell and Kristina Cooke
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO, April 29 A doctor who
took kickbacks from a Pennsylvania hospice involved in a
multimillion-dollar fraud. An Ohio psychiatrist who billed for
treating no-show patients. A Georgia optometrist who claimed he
conducted 177 eye exams in one day.
Their transgressions vary. What these doctors have in common
is that each was paid by a state Medicaid health insurance
program after being kicked out of another state's Medicaid
system or the federal Medicare program.
That's not supposed to happen. The Affordable Care Act, or
Obamacare as it is popularly known, explicitly requires that
states suspend the billing privileges of most providers who have
been "terminated" or "revoked" by another state or Medicare.
But in an exclusive analysis of state and federal data,
Reuters found that more than one in five of the thousands of
doctors and other healthcare providers in the U.S. prohibited
from billing Medicare are still able to bill state Medicaid
programs.
In all, Reuters found 1,800 banned providers that were still
able to bill elsewhere on a given date in 2014. The figures
almost certainly underestimate the phenomenon by thousands of
providers because of inadequate state and federal data.
After reviewing Reuters' list of revoked providers, 17 state
Medicaid programs terminated, attempted to recoup money from or
launched investigations of 67 of the providers. Based on
incomplete data from most of those states, the providers had
been paid a combined total of at least $874,000 while revoked.
More broadly, 32 states and the District of Columbia
supplied data showing they paid at least $79 million to 269 of
the 1,800 providers after their terminations elsewhere. But the
data was incomplete. Extrapolating from what could be verified,
Medicaid payments to banned providers could easily reach into
the hundreds of millions of dollars.
"We spend a lot of resources to identify bad actors, so this
should be low hanging fruit," said Blaine Collins, a deputy
regional inspector general for the U.S. Department of Health and
Human Services, which investigates fraud, waste and abuse in
Medicare.
The problem has taken on added urgency since the 2010
passage of the Affordable Care Act. That sweeping overhaul of
the U.S. healthcare system is counting on a reduction in fraud
and abuse to help pay for an $800 billion expansion of Medicaid
- and to ensure that those additional dollars don't go to the
wrong people.
To that end, the act required the federal Centers for
Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to set up a data-sharing
system that would allow states to identify providers terminated
in other states or by Medicare. In the past, only a few states
maintained such lists.
THROUGH THE CRACKS
But the data-sharing system is deeply flawed. Banned
providers can slip through the cracks because of missing or
erroneous data. Others remain unrecorded because of state laws
that don't square with federal requirements or because of
different interpretations of language in the Affordable Care
Act.
Responding to Reuters' findings, CMS officials said the data
on revoked providers could be misleading. They noted that under
federal law, states aren't required to terminate all revoked
providers.
Still, CMS officials acknowledged that providers revoked
under federal law "for cause" - for fraud or issues of quality
and integrity - sometimes continue to bill state Medicaid
programs when they shouldn't. Deputy Administrator Shantanu
Agrawal said the agency was working to improve the system.
"If there are bad actors who are not following the rules, we
want these actors to be revoked across all Medicaid programs,"
Agrawal said.
Officials in Minnesota, responding to the Reuters analysis,
are attempting to retrieve $548,000 from five providers who were
paid after their Medicare revocations. Nevada officials are
attempting to recoup $250,000.
Georgia's health department terminated optometrist Dr.
Jeffrey Sponseller on Feb. 20, 2013, the same day he pleaded
guilty to Medicare fraud. He claimed that in a single day, he
conducted 177 eye exams that would have taken 132 hours to
perform.
Sponseller remained on South Carolina's Medicaid rolls for
almost a year afterward, until Reuters asked about him.
"If you hadn't brought this to our attention, we don't know
when we would have known about this," said Kim Cox, director of
communications for the South Carolina Department of Health and
Human Services. South Carolina has not attempted to recoup the
money.
Sponseller, now serving a 33-month sentence in federal
prison, was unavailable for comment.
Data input errors allowed Yevgeniy Goldman, a Philadelphia
doctor, to remain approved to bill Pennsylvania's Medicaid
program even while serving a 51-month prison sentence for taking
$263,000 in illegal payments for patient referrals to a home
hospice company.
CMS said he was able to do that because of a mistake in the
report the agency provides to states. CMS fixed the error after
Reuters inquired about Goldman in October 2014. Pennsylvania
paid $17,000 for services provided by Goldman after his guilty
verdict - but before he began serving time.
Goldman's lawyer, Christopher Lewis, said that his client is
appealing the conviction and that all the services he prescribed
were medically necessary.
NOT HERE, BUT HERE
Muhammad Choudhry came to the attention of investigators for
the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation in 2006 after a data
analysis revealed suspicious billing patterns. Agents staked out
his office in Columbus, Ohio, reviewed medical records and
interviewed patients over the course of a three-year
investigation.
They found, among other things, that Choudhry routinely
billed for 20 hours of individual psychotherapy in a day and
significantly over-reported the time he spent with patients. In
some cases, he billed for 45 to 50 minutes of treatment for
patients who popped in for less than five minutes or never
showed up at all.
Choudhry pleaded no contest in a Franklin County, Ohio,
court in June 2011 to felony workers' compensation fraud and was
ordered to pay restitution of $78,573 to the Ohio Bureau of
Workers' Compensation. CMS revoked his billing privileges from
the date of his conviction. In an unsuccessful appeal to the
Ohio medical board, Choudhry blamed his secretary for the
fraudulent billing. Ohio permanently revoked his state license
to practice medicine in 2012.
Two states over, Choudhry continued to work in the Illinois
Medicaid program. Illinois first learned of Choudhry's workers'
compensation fraud in February 2012 and suspended him from
receiving payments. But the state's nearly 40-year-old payment
system failed to stop payments for services he provided through
the company where he worked or prescriptions that he wrote.
In spring 2012, the inspector general of the U.S. Health and
Human Services Department told Illinois that Choudhry was
excluded from all government healthcare programs, including
Medicaid, according to Brad Hart, inspector general for the
Illinois Department for Healthcare and Family Services. At that
point Illinois should have terminated Choudhry's billing
privileges, he said. "We probably made mistakes in this
particular case."
Illinois terminated Choudhry on April 30, 2013, nearly two
years after the date of his Medicare revocation. The state's
Medicaid program paid $560,000 for services Choudhry provided or
prescriptions he wrote after his Medicare revocation.
Yet investigators may have missed warning signs of further
problems. Reuters analyzed Choudhry's billing in Illinois from
2009 through mid-2013 and found claims that billing experts said
were questionable. Choudhry provided group therapy sessions for
more than 100 Illinois Medicaid patients almost every other day
in 2010 and 2011.
On June 6, 2011, he saw 131 group therapy patients at his
Illinois practice, according to Medicaid claims data. One
problem: He was in Columbus, Ohio, that day, being sentenced for
workers' compensation fraud.
Beth Morgan, a medical billing consultant, said 131 patients
would be a red flag even on a day he wasn't traveling.
"Something's not kosher," she said.
Choudhry also claimed that he saw 300 or more patients for
group therapy on each of two days in August 2010 at Midwest
Behavioral Center, the psychotherapy practice where he worked.
Those sessions yielded as much as $8,000 a day.
Choudhry declined to comment.
A spokesman for the Illinois Department of Healthcare and
Family Services said the department is investigating Choudhry
and Midwest Behavioral Center and cannot comment on either
provider's billing practices.
"WHAT A MESS"
Attempts to improve data-sharing under the Affordable Care
Act to help states catch unscrupulous providers got off to a
rough start. In early 2014, CMS abandoned the rollout of a new
system after several states were unable to access it for at
least four months.
In an April 2, 2014, email to Medicaid officials in other
states, Kelly Shropshire, director of the Oklahoma Health Care
Authority's program integrity division, complained that the team
responsible for screening providers could not obtain a username
or password from Medicare to access the system.
"What a mess," Dawn Mock, North Dakota's Medicaid integrity
administrator, wrote in a March 26, 2014, email to Medicaid
officials in other states. "Especially if we can't access the
site. (I thought it was just us)."
State Medicaid officials said the system CMS now has in
place - an Excel file updated every two weeks - allows states to
share more detailed information on providers, like Social
Security numbers. But fortnightly updates mean state officials
don't always get the information as soon as they would like.
Another problem is that states have historically enjoyed
wide latitude in how they administer Medicaid. An old joke in
Medicaid circles is that if you've seen one Medicaid program,
you've seen one Medicaid program.
One result is different sets of rules for each of the 50
states and Washington, D.C.
Federal regulations require that a provider terminated "for
cause" in either Medicare or Medicaid be terminated by all
states. But states have different interpretations of "for
cause." States aren't required to ban providers terminated by
Medicare when the reason doesn't fall under the definition of
"for cause." One such case is when a doctor dies: Medicare
removes them from its list of approved providers, while some
states don't, even though experts say a dead doctor with billing
privileges is an invitation to fraud.
Such differences are evident in the case of Dynasplint
Systems Inc. In 2012, the U.S. Department of Justice took over a
whistleblower case alleging that the Severna Park, Maryland,
company was improperly billing Medicare for durable medical
equipment it provided to patients living in skilled nursing
facilities.
The government argued that Dynasplint falsely claimed it
sold this equipment to patients for use at home. Skilled nursing
homes are paid a daily rate by Medicare that includes the cost
of providing durable medical equipment to patients.
Dynasplint's chief executive, George Hepburn, said the
company "did not commit fraud or anything anywhere near it." He
said the patients in question were not receiving skilled care
and thus weren't covered by reimbursements the nursing facility
received.
Some states considered the false claims lawsuit to be a
"credible allegation of fraud," requiring suspension of payments
to Dynasplint under the law, while other states did not. Some
didn't know about the lawsuit.
At the request of the Justice Department, five states
terminated or suspended payments to Dynasplint in August and
September of 2013. Three other states followed suit over the
next 18 months, including Arizona, which revoked Dynasplint
after Reuters asked about the company. Dynasplint is still
approved to bill in 24 states, however, and it has been paid at
least $123,000 by state Medicaid programs since August 28, 2013.
A trial is set for September 2015.
CMS Deputy Administrator Agrawal said that his agency is
working to "harmonize" states' interpretation of when a provider
must be terminated after CMS or another state has done so, but
that discrepancies persist.
(Edited by John Blanton)