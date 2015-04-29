(This article accompanies the Special Report "Banned from
Medicare, still billing Medicaid" here)
By M.B. Pell and Kristina Cooke
April 29 To determine how many healthcare
providers were banned from Medicare or a state Medicaid program
while still allowed to bill Medicaid in another state, Reuters
compared states' lists of approved providers against lists of
providers terminated by other states or Medicare on a specific
date in 2014.
In response to open-records requests, all states and the
District of Columbia supplied approved-provider lists. Only 23
states supplied terminated-provider lists, as did the Centers
for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the federal agency that
administers Medicare, and the U.S. Department of Health and
Human Services Office of the Inspector General.
To avoid false matches, only providers with a National
Provider Identifier number were included. About 55 percent of
revoked or terminated providers were correctly coded with that
identifier.
Reuters made every effort to include only those providers
terminated "for cause" - the standard in the Affordable Care Act
that requires states to follow suit and terminate a provider.
CMS defines "for cause" as "terminations based upon fraud,
integrity, or quality."
Providers that were terminated, but not "for cause," were
removed from the analysis when: the termination resulted from a
lapsed license while the provider continued to practice fully
licensed in another state; the provider received a waiver
because of a shortage of the services provided; or a providers'
revocation had been overturned on appeal.
Some providers were kept in the analysis even though they
hadn't been terminated for cause: dead doctors (because their
provider numbers can still be used for fraudulent purposes by
others); and providers revoked from one part of Medicare but
still allowed to bill another.
In some cases, the data gave only a vague reason for the
revocation. Reuters included those providers unless a state or
another source provided a reason not to.
Ultimately, the analysis yielded 1,800 providers terminated
for cause or falling under one of the exceptions Reuters
established.
Only thirty-two states and Washington, D.C., provided
billing information on the 1,800 providers. Most of the rest of
the states asked for between $150 and $12,000 for the
information.
(Edited by John Blanton)