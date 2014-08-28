Aug 28 Federal officials have approved Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Corbett's plan to use federal funds to pay for private health insurance coverage for up to 600,000 residents, the governor said on Thursday.

Corbett was one of several Republican governors to reject federal money to expand state Medicaid rolls under President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.

But unlike most of his peers, he sought a waiver to use those expansion funds to instead subsidize private health insurance for low-income residents. (Reporting by Hilary Russ)