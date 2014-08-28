BRIEF-Avexis files for potential mixed shelf offering - SEC filing
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nAZF86) Further company coverage:
Aug 28 Federal officials have approved Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Corbett's plan to use federal funds to pay for private health insurance coverage for up to 600,000 residents, the governor said on Thursday.
Corbett was one of several Republican governors to reject federal money to expand state Medicaid rolls under President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.
But unlike most of his peers, he sought a waiver to use those expansion funds to instead subsidize private health insurance for low-income residents. (Reporting by Hilary Russ)
NEW YORK, March 17 Forty House Democrats, led by the party's top member of the House of Representatives Financial Services committee Maxine Waters, voiced opposition on Friday to a U.S. Labor Department proposal to delay the start of a controversial retirement regulation.
SAO PAULO/CURITIBA, Brazil, March 17 Brazilian police raided the premises of global meatpacking companies JBS SA and BRF SA on Friday, as well as dozens of smaller rivals, in a crackdown on alleged bribery of health officials that could threaten $12 billion in annual exports.