By Sharon Begley and M.B. Pell
NEW YORK, April 9 In 2012, south Florida
ophthalmologist Salomon Melgen received $20.8 million in
Medicare payments, the highest amount the government health plan
for the elderly and disabled paid an individual provider that
year, according to a Reuters analysis of federal data released
on Wednesday.
A California laboratory received $190 million, the most
Medicare paid a single entity in 2012.
Family physician Tatiana Pavlova Greenfield, who practices
in Maryland, may have received an average of more than $86,000
per patient that year, according to the Reuters review, and $3.3
million in total. That compares to an average of $2,200 per
Medicare patient in 2012. Asked for comment, an employee at the
office where Greenfield worked said she "had left the country."
After decades of litigation and over the strenuous
objections of the American Medical Association, the leading U.S.
doctors group, the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid
Services (CMS) made public for the first time how much Medicare
pays individual doctors and other providers.
The massive data release, totaling nearly 10 million lines,
also includes which medical services each of more than 880,000
physicians and other healthcare providers nationwide billed
Medicare for in 2012. In a sign of the disproportion in
payments, 344 of those clinicians each received more than $3
million from Medicare Part B.
"While the data are not perfect, this is a major milestone
in healthcare transparency," said cancer surgeon Marty Makary of
Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, whose 2012 book,
"Unaccountable," argues for making public more information on
doctors and hospitals.
In addition to allowing patients to see which doctors
perform a particular procedure most frequently - often a proxy
for expertise in rare and difficult surgeries such as colon
operations - the data are expected to offer a roadmap to where
waste and fraud are most rampant not only in the Medicare
program but throughout the American healthcare system.
"If you see that a doctor is doing a procedure hundreds or
thousands of times that should be done only on a small number of
patients, you wonder," said Dr. John Santa, medical director of
Consumer Reports. "Are they committing fraud by billing for
something they're not actually doing, doing unnecessary
procedures because they're greedy, or do they practice someplace
where so many people need the procedure?"
CMS urged the public, press and academics to use the data to
answer such questions. "We want the public to help us, we want
the press to identify outliers in spending," Jonathan Blum,
CMS's principal deputy administrator, told a press conference on
Wednesday.
Medicare paid physicians, physical therapists, nurse
practitioners, chiropractors and other individual providers $77
billion in 2012. About two-thirds of Medicare's total $540
billion in payments that year went to hospitals and most of the
rest to prescription drugs.
Outpatient office visits were among the most commonly billed
services, accounting for 18 percent of all Part B spending in
2012, or $14 billion. Part B covers physician, therapist and lab
services ranging from eye exams and physical therapy to knee
replacements, cataract surgery and CT scans for 35 million
beneficiaries.
A small number of extremely expensive procedures account for
an outsized fraction of Part B spending. Medicare paid $956
million for 144,000 injections of the Roche drug
Lucentis for "wet" age-related macular degeneration, an eye
disease. That works out to 1.2 percent of total payments for 0.4
percent of beneficiaries. Medicare also paid $13.6 million for
only 530 procedures in which men with prostate cancer received
the controversial treatment Provenge, made by Dendreon.
'COMPLICATED' CASES
The data released on Wednesday include the names and
addresses of physicians who submitted claims to Medicare in
2012, along with the codes for the approximately 6,000 services
Medicare covers. It lists the number of times providers billed
for each service, the average submitted charge and how much that
deviated from the national norm.
The billing information is expected to indicate which
physicians, therapists or others claim an inordinately high
number of complicated cases. If a case is particularly complex,
Medicare allows them to add a "modifier" to the code they use
for billing and claim higher reimbursement.
"You'll be able to see back surgeons whose average bill is
$50,000 because they say almost all of the spinal fusions they
do are more complicated than the usual, and others whose average
bill is $5,000" because they rarely classify the procedures as
extra-complicated, said Santa.
That alone is not evidence of fraud, experts warned. But it
can warrant additional scrutiny.
Last December, the inspector general of the Department of
Health and Human Services, CMS's parent agency, found that 303
clinicians each collected more than $3 million from Medicare
Part B in 2009, triggering "improper payment reviews" for 104.
Those reviews identified $34 million in overpayments. Three of
the clinicians had their medical licenses suspended; two were
indicted.
Although CMS has had the data all along, outside healthcare
experts are eager to scrutinize it, said healthcare analyst and
Medicare expert Cristina Boccuti of the Kaiser Family
Foundation. One thing they will look for is high-volume doctors.
If some providers are billing for many more services per patient
than others in the same community, she said, it could indicate
overtreatment.
1979 INJUNCTION
Consumer groups and media outlets have been trying to get
the Medicare physician data since Jimmy Carter was in the White
House. In 1979, the AMA and the Florida Medical Association
convinced a judge to keep federal officials from releasing the
data on the grounds that doing so would violate physicians'
privacy. Last May, however, a judge in the District Court lifted
the ban.
Last week, AMA president Dr. Ardis Dee Hoven said the group
"is concerned that (the government's) broad approach to
releasing physician payment data will mislead the public into
making inappropriate and potentially harmful treatment decisions
and will result in unwarranted bias against physicians that can
destroy careers."
After CMS was deluged with requests for the data under the
Freedom of Information Act, it invoked a law that requires
federal agencies to openly publish "frequently requested"
information.
The data are not exactly user-friendly. CMS posted the
voluminous files, which must be downloaded to be read, here
Still, a determined patient could see, for instance, that a
particular physician performs an operation only one way.
Hopkins' Makary offers the example of a hysterectomy, which can
be done as open abdominal surgery, vaginally or laparoscopically
(through a tiny incision).
"When discussing your options with a physician," he said,
"that's useful information to know," since it can indicate that
the physician does not tailor procedures to patients' specific
circumstances.
Healthcare watchdogs are optimistic the data will also
reveal which physicians are abusing the system by billing for
medically unnecessary procedures, which along with fraud are
estimated to account for one-third of the $2.8 trillion in
annual U.S. healthcare spending.
