NEW YORK, July 17 A vast majority of Americans
say the Medicare health program for the elderly should be able
to negotiate with drug companies to set lower medication prices,
a practice currently prohibited by law, according to a survey
released on Friday.
The poll conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation found
that 87 percent of people surveyed want Medicare to have the
authority to press drugmakers for greater discounts. The
skyrocketing prices for crucial medicines have hit both health
insurers and consumers, who are being asked to cover a higher
proportion of their medications' cost.
"People don't understand why these drugs cost so much, and
they don't understand why, in America, you can't negotiate for a
better price," said Mollyann Brodie, executive director of
public opinion and survey research at Kaiser Family Foundation.
Efforts to allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices have not
been successful, due to opposition over government interference
in the marketplace. Drug manufacturers say their prices reflect
the billions of dollars they spend in research and development,
both for treatments that are approved and the many more that
fail.
Previous Kaiser polls underlined other frustrations over
drug costs. A top priority for Americans in April was making
drugs affordable for people with chronic conditions like
diabetes.
In a June poll,73 percent of participants thought
prescription drug prices were unreasonable. Over three-quarters
of those people said it was because manufacturers set prices too
high.
Public dissatisfaction has been on the rise since a
controversy last year over Gilead Sciences Inc's novel
hepatitis C cure. The drug, Sovaldi, came with a list price of
over $80,000, or $1,000 for a single pill.
Insurers and state health officials warned that treating a
majority of U.S. hepatitis C patients could cost several hundred
billion dollars and bankrupt local budgets. When a competing
medicine from AbbVie Inc was approved late last year,
private health insurers pressured both companies to lower prices
significantly.
"Sovaldi got people so up in arms about pricing where you
even have Republican members of Congress saying it's
ridiculous," said Ipsita Smolinski, managing director of
healthcare consulting firm Capitol Street.
Smolinski believes it would take a leadership change in
Congress, from Republican to Democratic control, to alter
Medicare's authority over drug prices.
She also expects America's Health Insurance Plans, an
industry lobby group which helped lead the outcry over Sovaldi,
to bring further pressure to bear on drugmakers. AHIP named
Marilyn Tavenner, the former head of the government's Centers
for Medicare and Medicaid Services, as chief executive this
week.
The latest Kaiser poll was conducted between April 23 to May
31 among 1,849 adults, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3
percent.
For nearly 50 years, Medicare has provided insurance
coverage for Americans from age 65 and the disabled. Medicaid, a
joint state and federal program, helps people with low incomes.
Combined, they provide coverage for over 111 million people.
