BRIEF-Conformis announces positive results from customized iTotal PS total knee replacement comparative study
* Conformis announces positive results from customized itotal ps total knee replacement comparative study
WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch, Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell and other federal law enforcement officials will hold a press conference at 11:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday to discuss the result of a national crackdown on Medicare fraud, the Justice Department said in a statement.
(Reporting by Eric Walsh)
* Conformis announces positive results from customized itotal ps total knee replacement comparative study
* Kadmon Holdings Inc says announces publication of clinical data showing KD025 improved clinical scores in psoriasis patients