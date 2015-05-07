(Adds details of allegations, background)
WASHINGTON May 7 Sixteen hospitals will pay
$15.69 million to resolve allegations they were reimbursed from
Medicare for services that were unnecessary, the U.S. Justice
Department said on Thursday.
As part of the settlement, Health Management Associates Inc
and 14 of its formerly associated hospitals will pay $15
million, Community Health Systems and its subsidiary Wesley
Medical Center in Mississippi will pay $210,000, and North Texas
Medical Center will pay $480,000, the Justice Department said.
Tennessee-based Community Health Systems bought smaller
rival Health Management Associates Inc for $3.9 billion in 2014.
Through its affiliates, it owns, operates or leases 199
hospitals in 29 states.
The companies, which did not admit liability under the terms
of the agreement, did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
They are alleged between 2005 and 2013 to have billed for
mental health treatments that they knew did not meet the
standard for Medicare reimbursement, including providing
substandard therapy, the department said.
"Hospitals that participate in the Medicare program must
ensure that the services they provide and bill for are based on
the medical needs of patients rather than the desire to maximize
profits," said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General
Benjamin C. Mizer of the Justice Department's civil division.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Bernard Orr)