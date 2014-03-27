BRIEF-Chongqing Lummy Pharma plans to set up investment management JV
* Says it plans to invest 195 million yuan (28.23 million) to set up investment management joint venture with partners
WASHINGTON, March 27 The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved legislation to temporarily avert looming pay cuts for doctors under the government's Medicare health insurance program for older Americans and the disabled.
The measure was approved in a voice vote. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell and Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
* Says its Hubei-based Chinese medicine subsidiary plans to set up wholly owned Chinese medicine tech unit in Hubei, with investment of 5 million yuan
* Says its stock have been moved to Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) first section on March 21