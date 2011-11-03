* U.S. may face class action suit over Medicare policy
* Case said to represent thousands of beneficiaries
By David Morgan
Nov 3 A group of Medicare patients and their
families sued the Obama administration on Thursday, saying they
were deprived of coverage by the government health plan because
of a policy that allows hospitals to avoid admitting elderly
people with chronic ailments as inpatients.
The plaintiffs, who are seeking class-action status for the
case, asked a U.S. district court in Hartford, Connecticut, to
stop Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius from
authorizing doctors to place Medicare hospital patients on
"observation" status rather than admitting them for inpatient
care.
The observation services policy, meant to apply mainly for
hospital stays of no more than 48 hours, is instead being used
to keep the elderly on outpatient status for longer stays
including some lasting up to a week, according to court
documents.
The plaintiffs, aged 74 to 96, suffered multiple health
problems including cancer, Parkinson's disease and arthritis.
Each entered the hospital as an emergency patient, usually
after a fall, but remained on observation status for days of
full hospital service.
None received hospital coverage under Medicare Part A for
their stays. Instead they were relegated to the Part B section
of the federal program that covers visits to doctors' offices
and other outpatient facilities.
'SEVERE FINANCIAL PROBLEMS'
As a result, they and their families incurred medical
charges as high as $30,000 for skilled nursing care, drugs and
other costs that Medicare does not cover unless a patient has
been admitted to a hospital for at least three days.
The policy is meant to protect hospitals from Medicare
penalties for admissions made in error. But the incidence of
observation status has increased sharply in recent years with
the advent of federal healthcare reform and heightened scrutiny
of Medicare spending, according to Medicare patient advocates.
The result can be tens of thousands of dollars in medical
costs for beneficiaries, who do not qualify for Medicare
hospital coverage while on observation status.
"This causes severe financial problems for beneficiaries
and their families," said Judith Stein, executive director of
the Center for Medicare Advocacy.
She cited federal statistics showing that tens of thousands
of Medicare beneficiaries are placed on observation status in
U.S. hospitals each year.
Stein's Connecticut group and the Washington-based National
Senior Citizens Law Center filed the federal case on behalf of
two Medicare beneficiaries in their 90s and the families of
five others who have died.
Medicare advocates have filed individual lawsuits in
observation cases for years but have not sought class-action
status until now. A class action suit permits a large number of
people to sue collectively.
Democrats have introduced legislation to address the issue
in both houses of Congress. But the bills have gone nowhere.
"We've decided we can wait no longer and have turned to the
courts for fairness," Stein said.
The lawsuit claims the HHS policy allowing observation
status is illegal under federal law and has deprived plaintiffs
of their proper Medicare benefits.
A spokesman for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid
Services, the federal agency that oversees the programs,
declined to comment on the lawsuit. The American Hospital
Association, a Washington-based industry trade group, also had
no comment on the litigation.
