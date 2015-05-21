May 21 A U.S. House of Representatives committee
on Thursday unanimously approved a bill to speed new drugs to
the market, overcoming last-minute wrangling over how to pay for
the legislation.
The bill, known as the 21st Century Cures Act, requires the
Food and Drug Administration to incorporate patient experience
into its decision-making, streamline its review of drugs for
additional uses, and consider more flexible forms of clinical
trials.
The bill, developed by the House Energy and Commerce
Committee was spearheaded by Republican Congressman Fred Upton
and Democrat Diana DeGette. Upton's goal is for the bill to be
voted on by the full House in June. A parallel measure is being
developed in the Senate.
Patient advocacy groups cheered the bill. Ellen Sigal, chair
of the Friends of Cancer Research, said it "creates a more
cohesive, efficient, effective and patient-centered research and
regulatory system."
Some critics fear aspects of the bill will weaken the FDA's
ability to restrict marketing of drugs for unapproved uses and
potentially lower safety and efficacy standards by relying on
less rigorous clinical data.
The bill would increase funding to the National Institutes
of Health by $10 billion over five years. It would also boost
FDA funding by $550 million over the same period. An official
cost of the legislation is expected to be released within the
next few weeks.
After last-minute negotiations lawmakers agreed to pay for
the legislation using a variety of offsets including the sale of
eight million barrels of oil for eight years from the Strategic
Petroleum Reserve, bringing in around $5.2 billion.
Offsets would also include certain changes in government
payments to insurance companies, and a reduction in Medicaid
payments for some medical equipment.
The bill would exempt FDA user fee programs - funding the
agency receives from industry to carry out drug reviews and
other regulatory activities - from automatic government spending
cuts known as sequestration.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Bernard
Orr)