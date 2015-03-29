By Ian Simpson
GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 29 Paramedic Dean
Elliott rummaged through the ambulance's emergency kit and
pulled out a pint-sized red power drill, a tool whose use was
honed on the battlefields of Iraq and Afghanistan.
The drill allows high-speed insertion of a needle directly
into a bone's marrow to give a patient intravenous fluids when
life-saving seconds count, said Elliott, a lieutenant with the
Montgomery County, Maryland, Fire and Rescue Service.
"The needle sits on there and you basically drill it right
into the bone. It's much easier and quicker," Elliott, who is
also a 30-year Navy corpsman, said as he demonstrated in the
back of the ambulance.
The needle drill is among a raft of products and techniques
learned on battlegrounds in Iraq and Afghanistan that have
transformed how U.S. doctors and emergency personnel back home
help trauma patients survive life-threatening injuries.
Modern tourniquets that can be applied with one hand and
have attached turning devices are replacing the makeshift
handkerchiefs and stick or belt of past decades.
Clamps, needle drills and wound gauze impregnated with
blood-clotting agents have been developed commercially from the
hard lessons learned from more than a decade of fighting,
trauma treatment experts say.
Improved transfusions and airway tubes, a focus on stopping
blood loss, and training to coordinate and improve care from
injury site to operating room have also been critical to the new
approach in emergency medicine in U.S. streets and hospitals.
"All of this together has massively increased survivability
and pretty much all of them have been brought into the civilian
ambulance population," said Dr. Howard Mell, a spokesman for the
American College of Emergency Physicians.
LESSONS OF WAR
Many U.S. agencies have adopted the military's Tactic Combat
Casualty Care protocol, while a bill moving through Congress
would allow more former military medics to move into civilian
emergency jobs by streamlining requirements for veterans who
already have extensive training. There are no numbers readily
available for how many veteran medics have already transferred
their skills to civilian life.
About 35 million people are treated in the United States
each year for traumatic injuries, such as those cause by
gunshots and car accidents. Trauma is the leading cause of death
for Americans under 44, according to the Trauma Center
Association of America.
The techniques brought home since the Sept. 11, 2001,
attacks on the United States are a reflection of the historic
low in combat deaths in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Only about 10 percent of casualties in Iraq and Afghanistan
were killed in action, with 90 percent wounded, according to
Pentagon data. During World War Two, battle deaths made up 30
percent of U.S. casualties.
Before 9/11, the normal practice in U.S. emergency care was
first to clear the airway, make sure the victim was breathing
and then deal with bleeding.
But with the biggest number of wounded in the two recent
conflicts coming from homemade bombs that blew off arms and
legs, the emphasis switched to stopping bleeding.
"What difference does it make if we're oxygenating the
patient if the blood is squirting out on the ground?" said Caleb
Causey, a former Army combat medic and owner of Lone Star
Medics, a training company in Arlington, Texas.
The Boston Marathon bombing in April 2013, which killed
three people and wounded 264, became a grisly showcase for the
stop-the-bleeding protocol.
Tourniquets, sometimes improvised, stanched heavy bleeding
from wounds to victims' feet and lower legs caused when the
nail-filled pressure-cooker bombs exploded at ground level. All
of the victims who made it to a hospital survived.
"From two wars on two fronts over a dozen years, we've
learned a lot of what's worked and what's not worked," said
Causey.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Jill Serjeant and Dan
Grebler)