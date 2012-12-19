* About 6 percent of those infected died, based on
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, Dec 19 As bad as the 2012 fungal
meningitis outbreak has been, so far infecting 620 people in 19
states and killing 39 of them, it could have been a lot worse,
U.S. health officials said on Wednesday.
Prior and much smaller fungal outbreaks involving tainted
spinal injections were far more deadly, killing as many as 40 to
50 percent of those who had become infected," said Dr. Rachel
Smith, an epidemic intelligence service officer at the Centers
for Disease Control and Prevention.
"We were certainly concerned we could see that kind of
mortality rate in this outbreak," said Smith, who wrote about
the ongoing U.S. outbreak of fungal meningitis and related
infections in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Instead, the overall death rate linked to tainted steroid
injections from a Massachusetts pharmacy has been about 6
percent.
Smith credits the quick, coordinated response by federal and
state public health agencies, hospitals and doctors.
"We think it likely saved lives," Smith said in a telephone
interview.
In late September, when the first cases of fungal meningitis
surfaced in Tennessee, health officials considered the
possibility that the outbreak might be confined to a single
ambulatory surgical center in the state.
That was the case of an outbreak in Sri Lanka that followed
the 2004 tsunami. Needles used for spinal injections had been
stored in a damp closet and become contaminated.
But, when a similar case in North Carolina surfaced, it
became clear that the infections - which caused serious swelling
in tissues in the spine and brain stem - were likely linked to
the steroid medication methylprednisolone acetate, made by New
England Compounding Center or NECC in Framingham, Massachusetts.
Compounding pharmacies traditionally alter or recombine
drugs to meet a patient's specific need, but in recent decades,
some compounder such as NECC have developed big manufacturing
operations that are not subject to the strict safety standards
of other drug companies, and the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration and others are urging stricter
oversight.
DRUGS RECALLED
At the urging of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration,
NECC in September voluntarily recalled three lots of the drug on
September 26, which consisted of 17,675 vials that had been sent
to 76 facilities in 23 states.
State and local health agencies then had the task of getting
the word out to the nearly 14,000 patients who might have been
exposed to the drug, an especially challenging task because many
of the pain clinics that used the medicines failed to record
specific lot numbers.
Using information based on the time the injections from NECC
were available and the number of patients seen during that time,
officials pieced together the list of potentially exposed
patients and moved quickly to inform them of their potential
exposure to the infection.
"That was a huge effort," Smith said.
As of October 19, state health departments had contacted 99
percent of those who were potentially exposed to the drug at
least once.
According to the analysis, as of December 10, a total of 590
cases had been identified in 19 states and 37 case patients had
died, a death rate of about 6 percent.
The first wave of the outbreak involved the most severe
cases of meningitis. As many as 33 people had a stroke during
the period.
The fungi causing most of the cases is a mold called
Exserohilum rostratum, a fungus associated with grass and
rotting wood that appears to be especially aggressive in
attacking tissues in the spine and brain stem.
The average incubation period from the time of the injection
until a person had symptoms was 20 days, but the range is wide,
with some infections causing trouble on day 1 and some taking as
long 120 days.
Based on case count information as of Dec. 10, CDC estimates
that for every 100 people treated with the drug, between four
and five people had some form of infection.
But because more people continue to develop symptoms, Smith
thinks this so-called attack rate of four to five percent may be
on the low side.
Doctors are now seeing new cases of spinal infections
related to the injection site, such as spinal abscess, an
infection in the space between the outside covering of the
spinal cord and the bones of the spine. And other patients are
developing arachnoiditis, a painful inflammation of nerve roots
in the spine.
"This is still an ongoing outbreak," said Smith, adding that
there are now 620 cases. "We do expect these attack rates to go
up."
