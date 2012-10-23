NEW YORK Oct 23 At least 13 times, the
Massachusetts pharmacy linked to a deadly fungal meningitis
outbreak shipped orders of injectable steroid before it obtained
results from sterility testing, Massachusetts health officials
announced on Tuesday.
Twenty-three people have died and more than 300 have become
ill with fungal meningitis linked to steroid shots from the New
England Compounding Center in Framingham, Massachusetts. A top
medical expert says the outbreak is not over and there will be
more cases in the coming weeks.
In at least one case, NECC shipped methylprednisolone
acetate, t he steroid linked to the meningitis outbreak, 1 1 days
before obtaining sterility results from an outside lab, Dr.
Madeleine Biondolillo of the Massachusetts Department of Health
and Human Services said.
Massachusetts health officials launched an investigation of
NECC in September, soon after the compounding pharmacy was
linked to cases of fungal meningitis from the injectable
steroid. A compounding pharmacy prepares prescriptions for
patients when a drug from a pharmaceutical manufacturer is
unavailable or when the patient cannot take the standard
medication because of allergies or other reasons.
The investigation produced "substantial evidence" of
problematic procedures, record-keeping and conditions inside
NECC, Biondolillo said.
Crucial sterilization procedures were not followed, and on
13 occasions NECC's pharmacists did not allow "even the minimum
amount of time" to confirm that a batch of medication was
sterile, she said.
The pharmacy did not properly test its own sterilizing
equipment, she said, and when it sent batches of drugs to an
outside lab for sterility testing, it did not wait for the
results to come back before shipping medication from the same
lot to patients or physicians.
Conditions at the pharmacy suggested numerous ways the
contaminated methylprednisolone acetate could have become
contaminated with fungus. Wipes that technicians and pharmacists
were supposed to use on their shoes before entering work areas
"were soiled with assorted debris," Biondolillo said, and there
was a leaky boiler next to a "clean room" that was supposed to
maintain the highest barriers against contamination.
The Massachusetts Board of Registration in Pharmacy, she
said, voted to permanently revoke NECC's license and that of its
three principle pharmacists, including owner Barry Cadden.
Governor Deval Patrick said Massachusetts will regulate
compounding pharmacies more strictly in the wake of the
meningitis outbreak.
It will require them to submit annual reports on the
quantities of medications they are producing and shipping so
that "we can identify those acting like manufacturers" rather
than traditional compounders, Patrick said.
Massachusetts also will conduct annual inspections of the 25
compounding pharmacies in the state, Patrick said, and require
them to report to state public health officials all interactions
with federal authorities. NECC had received warning letters from
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The pharmacy was also the subject of investigations by the
Massachusetts pharmacy board. Those probes culminated in a 2006
consent agreement in which NECC agreed to rectify problems in
its record-keeping and other procedures, escaping more onerous
sanctions.
"In this administration, we're going to take a different
tack," Patrick said. "No one should live in fear that their
medicine is unsafe."
(Reporting by Sharon Begley; Editing by Stacey Joyce)