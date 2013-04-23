By Ronnie Cohen
SAN FRANCISCO, April 22 San Francisco's city
attorney said on Monday he has opened an investigation into
recent newspaper reports that a Nevada mental hospital was
illegally busing hundreds of newly discharged psychiatric
patients to California and other states.
In a letter to the Nevada Department of Health and Human
Services, City Attorney Dennis Herrera cited a Sacramento Bee
investigative series documenting what it described as rampant
"patient dumping" by the Rawson Neal Psychiatric Hospital in Las
Vegas.
The Bee reported that the state-run facility has, since
2008, discharged some 1,500 patients - some of them still
mentally ill and indigent - with one-way Greyhound bus tickets
to out-of-state destinations without adequate provisions for
food, medication, housing or medical treatment.
The report found that one third of those patients were sent
to neighboring California, the bulk of them arriving in Los
Angeles, while 36 ended up in San Francisco.
"Assuming the reports are true, Nevada's practice of
psychiatric 'patient dumping' is shockingly inhumane and
illegal," Herrera said in a statement.
Herrera wrote to Nevada's director of health and human
services, Mike Willden, seeking copies of public records of the
circumstances under which Rawson Neal discharged the 1,500
patients in question.
"Under common law in Nevada and California, the hospitals
have a duty to exercise reasonable care to avoid foreseeable
harm to patients with respect to the manner in which they are
discharged," said Matt Dorsey, a spokesman for Herrera.
By placing mentally ill individuals on a bus without a plan
for them "to be received by family, medical facility, or other
responsible person at the place of destination, and without
adequate food or medication, the Nevada hospital placed the
patients at risk," he said.
Herrera also sent copies of his letter to Nevada Governor
Brian Sandoval and Nevada Attorney General Catherine Cortez
Masto.
NEVADA REVIEWING THE DISCHARGES
Willden, in an email, said his department was "reviewing the
approximate 1,500 discharges that included out-of-state
transportation over the past five years."
He blamed what he called a "documentation error" for the
hospital staff's failure to "properly discharge the reasons that
support interstate placement."
He also said the hospital would review all future patient
discharges "to ensure quality of discharge planning and
after-care plans."
A Los Angeles city attorney spokesman, Sandy Cooney, said
that office was also reviewing the newspaper's report and
gathering information "in the community" to decide whether to
open its own formal inquiry.
Built at a cost of $35.5 million, Rawson Neal opened in 2006
with 190 beds. A hospital official declined to comment,
referring the request to Willden.
Dorsey said the hospital could lose its Medicare funding if
found to be in violation of federal laws that require hospitals
participating in the program to treat patients until their
condition is resolved or stabilized and to plan for after-care
following discharge.
In one case cited in its investigation, the Bee reported
that the Las Vegas hospital discharged James Flavy Coy Brown,
48, in a taxi to a Greyhound Bus station with a one-way ticket
for a 15-hour ride to Sacramento, and a three-day supply of
medication to treat his schizophrenia, depression and anxiety.
Brown told the newspaper a doctor recommended the trip to
"sunny California," where he knew no one, because the state
offers superior health care and more benefits than Nevada,
Herrera said.
