By Ronnie Cohen
| SAN FRANCISCO, April 26
SAN FRANCISCO, April 26 Federal authorities have
taken disciplinary action against a Las Vegas hospital cited for
improperly sending newly released psychiatric patients by bus to
neighboring California and other states in a practice called
"patient dumping."
The Rawson Neal Psychiatric Hospital was warned that it was
in violation of Medicare rules governing the discharge of
patients and could lose critical funding under the federal
healthcare insurance program if it failed to correct the
problem.
The notice came in a letter on Friday from the Centers for
Medicare and Medicaid Services, an agency under the U.S. Health
and Human Services Department, to the Southern Nevada Adult
Mental Health Services agency, which is licensed to run the
hospital for the state.
The hospital has come under increasing scrutiny since the
Sacramento Bee newspaper last month documented that Rawson Neal
had given one-way Greyhound Bus tickets to as many as 1,500
patients for destinations in California and 46 other states over
the past five years.
Some of those patients - how many remains the subject of
multiple investigations - were put on buses without sufficient
food, medicine or plans for housing and continued medical
treatment.
The letter said that a March compliance survey, which
remains confidential, "reported serious deficiencies" in
discharge planning and governance. Rawson Neal has until May 6
to furnish a plan to remedy the problems or face further actions
to terminate its Medicare provider agreement, the letter said.
Rufus Arther, a Medicaid operations branch chief for Nevada
and California, said he was unable to quantify the amount of
money at stake for Rawson Neal, but said it would account for a
"significant" portion of the hospital's revenue.
Dr. Tracey Green, Nevada's top state health officer, told
Reuters earlier this week that the hospital had tightened its
discharge policies to ensure that patients released to other
states had appropriate after-care treatment plans in place. She
also said all psychiatric patients would from now on be
chaperoned when put on Greyhound buses.
LOST IN SACRAMENTO
The Bee's expose grew from its story about one particular
discharge, that of James Flavy Coy Brown, 48, who was put in a
taxi to a Greyhound Bus station with a ticket for a 15-hour ride
to Sacramento in February and a three-day supply of pills to
treat his schizophrenia, depression and anxiety.
Staff at a Sacramento homeless shelter described him as
arriving frightened and disoriented, without money or
medication, though Brown eventually was reunited with a daughter
from the East Coast who had not heard from him for several
years.
A state review of the matter led to discipline against two
employees, and Nevada health and human services spokeswoman Mary
Woods said earlier this week that an ongoing probe has uncovered
violations of hospital policy in four or five discharges.
While vowing to fully investigate the issue, Nevada Governor
Brian Sandoval and state health officials have denied that
illegal, out-of-state busing of patients is rampant or that the
state condones or practices patient-dumping.
In the meantime, local officials in San Francisco and Los
Angeles have said they are looking into the matter. The Bee
found that one-third of the patients given bus tickets went to
California, the bulk of them arriving in Los Angeles, while 36
ended up in San Francisco.
On Thursday, California Congresswoman Doris Matsui called
for investigative hearings by the U.S. House of Representatives
Energy and Commerce Committee, which has jurisdiction over
healthcare issues, into "patient dumping."
Dr. Green described the incident with Brown as a mistake.
"The intent was never to dump this client," she said. "The
intent was to accommodate this client's request, to have this
patient involved in his own discharge plan. There's never been
the intent to just put a person on a bus and wave goodbye."
Federal law requires hospitals participating in Medicare to
treat their patients until their condition is resolved or
stabilized and to plan for after-care following discharge.
Built at a cost of $35.5 million, Rawson-Neal opened in 2006
with 190 beds. A Southern Nevada Adult Mental Health Services
website said the agency also runs eight clinics serving the Las
Vegas area and rural communities in the region.
(Editing by Steve Gorman and Cynthia Osterman)