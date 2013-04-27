(Adds comment from Nevada state health official in paragraphs
By Ronnie Cohen
SAN FRANCISCO, April 26 Federal authorities have
taken disciplinary action against a Las Vegas hospital cited for
improperly sending newly released psychiatric patients by bus to
neighboring California and other states in a practice called
"patient dumping."
The Rawson-Neal Psychiatric Hospital was warned it was in
violation of Medicare rules governing the discharge of patients
and could lose critical funding under the federal healthcare
insurance program if it failed to correct the problem.
The notice came in a letter on Friday from the Centers for
Medicare and Medicaid Services, an agency under the U.S. Health
and Human Services Department, to the Southern Nevada Adult
Mental Health Services agency, which is licensed to run the
hospital for the state.
The hospital has faced increasing scrutiny since the
Sacramento Bee newspaper documented in an investigative series
that began last month that Rawson-Neal gave one-way Greyhound
Bus tickets to up to 1,500 patients for destinations in
California and 46 other states in the past five years.
Some of those patients - how many remains the subject of
multiple investigations - were put on buses without sufficient
food, medicine or plans for housing and continued medical
treatment.
The letter said a March compliance survey, which remains
confidential, "reported serious deficiencies" in discharge
planning and governance. Rawson-Neal has until May 6 to furnish
a plan to remedy the problems or face further actions to
terminate its Medicare provider agreement, the letter said.
Rufus Arther, a Medicaid operations branch chief for Nevada
and California, said he was unable to quantify the exact amount
of money at stake for Rawson-Neal.
Dr Tracey Green, Nevada's top state health officer,
estimated less than 10 percent of the hospital's billings come
from Medicare and none from Medicaid. Most of the hospital's
funding comes from the state, she said.
"We are 100 percent confident that we will get the plan of
corrections implemented and there will be no loss of federal
funds," she said.
The hospital has tightened discharge policies to ensure
patients released to other states have appropriate after-care
treatment plans, Green said. She also said all psychiatric
patients would from now on be chaperoned when the state pays
to put them on Greyhound buses, planes or trains.
LOST IN SACRAMENTO
The Bee's expose grew from its story about one particular
discharge, that of James Flavy Coy Brown, 48, who was put in a
taxi to a Greyhound Bus station with a ticket for a 15-hour ride
to Sacramento in February and a three-day supply of pills to
treat his schizophrenia, depression and anxiety.
Staff at a Sacramento homeless shelter described him as
arriving frightened and disoriented, without money or
medication, though Brown eventually was reunited with a daughter
from the East Coast who had not heard from him for years.
A state review of the matter led to discipline against two
employees, and Nevada health and human services spokeswoman Mary
Woods said earlier this week that an ongoing probe has uncovered
violations of hospital policy in four or five discharges.
While vowing to fully investigate the issue, Nevada Governor
Brian Sandoval and state health officials have denied that
illegal, out-of-state busing of patients is rampant or that the
state condones or practices patient-dumping.
Local officials in San Francisco and Los Angeles have said
they are looking into the matter. The Bee found one-third of the
patients given bus tickets went to California, the bulk of them
arriving in Los Angeles, while 36 ended up in San Francisco.
On Thursday, California Congresswoman Doris Matsui, a
Democrat, called for investigative hearings by the U.S. House of
Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee, which has
jurisdiction over healthcare issues, into "patient dumping."
Federal law requires hospitals participating in Medicare to
treat their patients until their condition is resolved or
stabilized and to plan for after-care following discharge.
Built at a cost of $35.5 million, Rawson-Neal opened in 2006
with 190 beds. A Southern Nevada Adult Mental Health Services
website said the agency also runs eight clinics serving the Las
Vegas area and rural communities in the region.
