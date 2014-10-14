NEW YORK Oct 14 Federal criminal prosecutors in
New York on Tuesday charged a former Merck & Co Inc
employee with conspiracy to commit fraud for tipping a contact
about potential mergers, including Merck's takeover of Idenix
Pharmaceuticals ahead of a public announcement in June,
according to a court filing on Tuesday.
In charging Zachary Zwerko, the filing referred only to "the
pharmaceutical company where he was employed at the time". But
his profile on the business networking site LinkedIn describes
him as a former senior analyst for Merck and his lawyer
confirmed that Zwerko worked at Merck during the relevant
period. The lawyer declined to comment on the case.
Zwerko was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit
securities fraud, according to the filing, which did not name
the person he allegedly tipped.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday filed
a corresponding civil complaint which describes Zwerko's contact
as "a former business school classmate."
(Reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)