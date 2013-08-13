CHICAGO Aug 13 In the wake of mounting
questions over its popular growth feed additive for cattle,
Merck and Co's animal health unit said it is launching a
five-step plan to reach out to cattle packers and suppliers in
the next 30 days to address questions concerns over its drug
Zilmax.
Among other steps, the Summit, New Jersey-based Merck Animal
Health said it will launch a scientific audit of cattle feedlot
operators and beef processors.
The audit will focus "on the feeding of Zilmax, and will
follow those cattle from the feedyards to the packing plant to
determine potential causes of lameness and other mobility issues
during feeding, transportation, offloading and staging at the
processing facility," acccording to the company's statement.
Zilmax, Merck's product, is a type of drug called a
beta-agonist and is commonly used in the beef cattle industry to
help animals gain additional muscle weight prior to slaughter.
The company also plans to conduct a review of other
potential compounding factors such as nutrition, transportation
and receiving facilities that might affect animal health. Merck
did not state whether such audits will be voluntary or required
from customers before Merck sells Zilmax to them.