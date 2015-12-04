By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON Dec 4 Two U.S. appeals court judges
on Friday expressed doubts about the need to throw out a costly
U.S. rule on curbing mercury and other toxic emissions from
power plants, when the regulator is already reviewing the
compliance costs.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia
Circuit heard oral arguments on the Environmental Protection
Agency regulation that the Supreme Court ruled in June was
issued without proper analysis. It sent the case to the appeals
court for review.
Circuit Judges Merrick Garland and Brett Kavanaugh
questioned the point of tossing the rule when the EPA had
already started updating its analysis.
"Will something really change on the ground if it is
vacated?" Kavanaugh asked.
Kavanaugh and Garland are part of the three-judge panel
hearing the case filed by industry groups and 21 U.S. states.
Opponents of the rule, which went into effect in April, have
estimated it would cost $9.6 billion a year and raise
electricity bills.
Kavanaugh noted during the hearing that the EPA has signaled
it plans to finish weighing the costs of the rule by April. The
agency has said it expects to reach the same general conclusions
even with the costs included.
Michigan Solicitor General Aaron Lindstrom, arguing on
behalf of the states, said the rule should be thrown out because
EPA did not have authority to issue it without evaluating the
cost.
The government said the rule applies to about 1,400
electricity-generating units at 600 power plants.
Since many plants have already invested in technology to
comply with the regulation, Garland asked how vacating it would
help the industry.
"In four months, you may be back under the rule again,"
Garland said. He said the appellate court often sends rules back
to agencies to address deficiencies without actually vacating
them.
