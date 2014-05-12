(Adds details from first U.S. MERS case, byline)
By Julie Steenhuysen
May 12 U.S. health officials said on Monday a
second case of MERS, a deadly virus first discovered in the
Middle East in 2012, has been found in the state of Florida.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
confirmed the presence of the virus, known formally as Middle
East Respiratory Syndrome, with health officials from Florida.
The CDC said in a statement it was the second "imported"
instance of MERS, meaning a traveler contracted the virus in
another country and brought it to U.S. shores. The first such
imported case involved a man who flew from Saudi Arabia and
traveled to Indiana earlier this month.
The patient in that case, a U.S. healthcare worker who lives
and works in Saudi Arabia, flew from Riyadh to London and then
Chicago, before boarding a bus to Highland, Indiana. He then
began experiencing symptoms of fever, shortness of breath, and
sought care at Community Hospital in Munster, Indiana.
After confirming the patient had MERS, the CDC and state and
hospital officials traced all of the workers with whom he had
contact, and all have so far tested negative for the virus.
The CDC has also checked airline and bus manifests to see if
the man might have infected others during his journey and so far
have not turned up any evidence that fellow travelers were
infected.
The patient is now clear of the virus and was released on
Friday. Hospital workers remain in home isolation until the end
of a 14-day incubation period, when they will be rechecked for
the virus.
Although the MERS virus has been shown to transmit from
person to person and to healthcare workers, it is not easily
transmissible to the general public.
Saudi officials said on Friday that the number of infections
in the country has reached 473. The death toll from the virus is
133 since it was identified two years ago, according to the
kingdom's health ministry.
