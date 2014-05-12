(Adds details from CDC conference call)
By Julie Steenhuysen
May 12 U.S. health officials confirmed the
country's second case of MERS, a deadly virus first discovered
in the Middle East in 2012, and said the patient was in good
condition in an Orlando, Florida hospital.
The patient, 44, is a healthcare worker who lives and works
in Saudi Arabia and traveled to the United States to visit
relatives. He was admitted to the Dr. P. Phillips Hospital in
Orlando on May 9.
The case is the second "imported" instance of Middle East
Respiratory Syndrome, or MERS, reaching U.S. soil, but the two
are not related, Dr Anne Schuchat, director of the National
Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the Centers
for Disease Control and Prevention said on a conference call.
Schuchat said the man traveled on May 1 from Jeddah to
London, and then from London to Boston. From Boston, the patient
took a flight to Atlanta, changed planes again, before arriving
in Orlando.
She said the patient was feeling ill on the flight from
Jeddah, but did not feel sick enough to seek treatment until
last Friday.
It is not clear in which hospital the patient worked, but
Schuchat said she believes he was working in a facility that was
caring for people with MERS.
The CDC said it is not clear whether the person was
infectious on the plane, but it is now contacting some 500
people who traveled on the same U.S. flights as the infected
health worker "out of an abundance of caution," CDC Director Dr.
Thomas Frieden told reporters on the call.
Frieden said the latest U.S. case of MERS was "unwelcome but
not unexpected news," and added it now falls to the U.S.
hospital and healthcare workers in general to observe meticulous
infection control procedures to keep the virus contained.
Frieden said the CDC now has a team in Saudi Arabia working
with "international partners" to try to help contain the spread
of the virus and better understand how it is transmitted.
So far, an analysis of the genetic sequences of the virus
suggest it has not changed in the past two years.
Geo Morales, a spokesman for the Florida hospital, which is
located near the Disney theme park, said the institution is
tracking any of its workers who might have come in contact with
the patient.
"We do believe there is a low risk the virus is being spread
by him," Morales said, noting that his symptoms were mild when
he arrived at the hospital and that he did not have a cough.
The other U.S. MERS case involved a man who flew from Saudi
Arabia and traveled to Indiana earlier this month.
The patient in that case, a U.S. healthcare worker who lives
and works in Saudi Arabia, flew from Riyadh to London and then
Chicago, before boarding a bus to Highland, Indiana. He then
began experiencing symptoms of fever, shortness of breath, and
sought care at Community Hospital in Munster, Indiana.
After confirming the patient had MERS, the CDC and state and
hospital officials traced all of the workers with whom he had
contact, and all have so far tested negative for the virus.
The CDC has also checked airline and bus manifests to see if
the man might have infected others during his journey and so far
have not turned up any evidence fellow travelers were infected.
The patient is now clear of the virus and was released on
Friday. Hospital workers remain in home isolation until the end
of a 14-day incubation period, when they will be rechecked for
the virus.
Although the MERS virus has been shown to transmit from
person to person, it is not easily transmissible to the general
public.
Saudi officials said on Friday that the number of infections
in the country has reached 473. The death toll from the virus is
133 since it was identified two years ago, according to the
kingdom's health ministry.
