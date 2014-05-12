(Adds details from London, Florida)
By Julie Steenhuysen and Barbara Liston
CHICAGO/ORLANDO May 12 U.S. health officials
confirmed the country's second case of MERS, a deadly virus
first discovered in the Middle East, and said the patient was in
good condition in an Orlando, Florida hospital.
The patient, 44, is a healthcare worker who lives and works
in Saudi Arabia and traveled to the United States to visit
relatives. He was admitted to the Dr. P. Phillips Hospital in
Orlando on May 9.
The case is the second "imported" instance of Middle East
Respiratory Syndrome, or MERS, reaching U.S. soil. The first
case was confirmed late last month in Indiana, raising fears
about the global spread of the virus that has no treatment and
kills about one-third of infected patients.
The two cases are not related, said Dr Anne Schuchat,
director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory
Diseases at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The new patient traveled on May 1 from Jeddah to London on
Saudi Airlines Flight 113, then changed planes at Heathrow
airport and flew from London to Boston, Public Health England
said in statement. From Boston, the patient took a flight to
Atlanta, and then flew to Orlando. The CDC did not release U.S.
flight numbers.
Schuchat said the patient was feeling ill on the flight from
Jeddah, but did not feel sick enough to seek treatment until
last Friday. The CDC confirmed the presence of MERS virus on May
11.
It is not clear in which hospital the patient worked, but
Schuchat said it was likely a facility that was caring for
people with MERS.
The CDC said it is not clear whether the person was
infectious on the plane, but it is now contacting some 500
people who traveled on the same U.S. flights as the health
worker "out of an abundance of caution," CDC Director Dr. Thomas
Frieden told reporters on a conference call.
"We think at least some of the increase in the cases we're
hearing about from the Middle East does have to do with better
monitoring and tracking, and that's a good thing," he said.
The Florida hospital, which is located near the Disney theme
park, is tracking down any of its workers who might have come in
contact with the patient. So far, 16 have been placed in home
isolation.
"We do believe there is a low risk the virus is being
spread," hospital spokesman Geo Morales said, noting the
patient's symptoms were mild when he arrived and that he did not
have a cough.
NO CHANGES DETECTED IN VIRUS GENOME
MERS, which causes coughing, fever and sometimes fatal
pneumonia, is a coronavirus from the same family as SARS, or
Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, which killed around 800
people worldwide after first appearing in China in 2002.
The MERS virus first emerged in September 2012 and has since
infected almost 500 people in Saudi Arabia. There have been
sporadic cases across the Middle East, as well as in Europe and
Asia.
Frieden said the latest U.S. case of MERS was "unwelcome but
not unexpected news," and added it now falls to the U.S.
hospital and healthcare workers in general to observe meticulous
infection control procedures to keep the virus contained.
The CDC now has a team in Saudi Arabia working with
"international partners" to try to help contain the spread of
the virus and better understand how it is transmitted, he said.
So far, an analysis of the genetic sequences of the virus
suggest it has not changed in the past two years.
"That is reassuring," Frieden said.
According to Dr Kevin Sherin, director of the Orange County
Health Department in Orlando, the man, who traveled from Saudi
Arabia alone, should make a full recovery given his mild
symptoms.
Sherin said the patient arrived at the hospital emergency
room at 12:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon, and doctors quickly
began considering MERS because the he is a healthcare worker in
Saudi Arabia. He would not say whether the patient is a
physician.
Sherin said the man felt poorly for about a week during his
stay at the home of relatives before he brought himself in, and
that any exposure to the general public was minimal.
"He didn't come here to go to theme parks," Sherin added.
