By Jessica Dye
CHARLESTON, West Virginia Feb 5 A U.S. judge
Thursday urged transvaginal mesh device makers and the women
suing them to work harder to resolve their tens of thousands of
lawsuits in one of the biggest U.S. mass torts in history.
"I'm going to kick it into high gear and ask that you do the
same," said U.S. District Judge Joseph Goodwin in Charleston,
West Virginia. The courtroom was packed with plaintiffs' lawyers
and representatives for the key defendants, including Boston
Scientific Corp, C.R. Bard and Johnson &
Johnson's Ethicon Inc.
More than 70,000 transvaginal mesh lawsuits against seven
companies have been consolidated before Goodwin, and additional
cases continue to be filed.
Goodwin said it would take decades to try all the cases,
cost millions of dollars in fees and put the lawsuits' fates in
the hands of unpredictable jurors. But, if no settlement
emerges, he promised he would send them to trial as quickly as
possible.
The judge's comments kicked off two days of intensive
court-supervised meetings with key officials and counsel for the
companies, along with lead lawyers for women who say they have
been injured by mesh devices, used to treat stress urinary
incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse.
The companies facing the most cases - Bard, Ethicon and
Boston Scientific - have each been hit with multimillion dollar
verdicts for women who said the mesh caused painful infections,
bleeding and other complications. The size of those verdicts has
ratcheted up the pressure to settle.
The companies stand behind the devices and deny that they
are defective. Ethicon and Boston Scientific also notched some
victories in early trials. On Thursday, the three companies'
lawyers said they are ready to prepare hundreds of additional
cases for trial.
Goodwin praised American Medical Systems, a subsidiary of
Endo International Plc, for deciding to settle. The
company said last year it would set aside up to $1.6 billion to
resolve 20,000 lawsuits and additional unfiled claims. That
figure suggests the high stakes for the three main defendants,
which each face a comparable number of cases.
Danish company Coloplast A/S has also settled a
substantial chunk of the nearly 2,000 mesh lawsuits against it.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye in Charleston, West Virginia; Editing
by Alexia Garamfalvi and Richard Chang)