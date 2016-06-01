By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
| NEW YORK, June 1
NEW YORK, June 1 U.S. mining stocks are shining
after five dull years but the options market shows that some
traders fear this year's bounce of more than 40 percent in the
sector has been overdone.
The SPDR S&P Metals & Mining fund is up about 44
percent this year, driven by a strong rebound in the price of
gold and silver, and expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve
would bide its time before raising rates this year.
The fund, which fell about 78 percent for the five years
ending 2015, is on pace to snap a five-year losing streak.
But nervous options traders have opened some 1.1 million
active contracts on the fund's shares, with about half of them
opened in May alone. And 80 percent of the new contracts are in
the form of puts, usually used to bet on lower prices.
There are now 3.8 puts active for each open call. The
largest block of open contracts is comprised of bets on the
fund's shares dropping 7 percent to under $20 by mid-September.
"The bounce in commodities is probably ahead of itself,"
said Scott Wren, senior global equity strategist at Wells Fargo
Investment Institute in St. Louis.
A stock market selloff at the beginning of the year led to
doubts that the Federal Reserve would move quickly to raise
interest rates. Through April, the U.S. dollar slid 5.6 percent
against a basket of major currencies and that helped boost
dollar denominated commodities.
Now, however, more traders believe the Fed is approaching
another rate hike. The dollar index rallied about 4
percent since hitting a 15-month low in early May, and that
could put pressure on non-yielding assets like gold and silver.
Much of the next rate hike is already priced into shares of
metals and mining companies, thanks to the beating they took in
recent years, said Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist at
JonesTrading in Greenwich, Connecticut. But investors remain
worried about exactly how many rate hikes are in store.
"I just don't have the confidence to say it can handle
several interest rate hikes," he said.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by David Gregorio)