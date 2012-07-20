By David Schwartz
PHOENIX, July 19 A British man has been
extradited to Arizona from Scotland to face trial for illegally
exporting and distributing chemicals used to make
methamphetamine in the state, authorities said on Thursday.
Brian Howes, 48, was ordered to remain in custody on
suspicion of 82 drug-related crimes pending a Sept. 5 trial
under an order issued in federal court on Thursday, a U.S.
attorney's office spokesman said.
Howes, who faces charges that include unlawful distribution
of listed chemicals and conspiracy, arrived in Arizona on
Friday, authorities said.
Howes of West Lothian, Scotland, was indicted by a federal
grand jury in September 2007 in Arizona and accused of using his
company website to illegally sell and distribute two regulated
chemicals important in the production of the popular drug.
"Individuals who unlawfully import into our country
chemicals used to manufacture harmful drugs cannot escape
justice by hiding behind a computer screen in foreign lands,"
U.S. Attorney John Leonardo said in a statement.
It was not immediately clear if Howes has an attorney. He
has maintained in Scottish news reports that he was operating a
legitimate chemical business.
Authorities say Howes was the founder and owner of an
Internet business that provided 6,900 grams of red phosphorus
and 4,850 grams of iodine to customers throughout the state from
August 2004 to August 2006.
Howes, along with business partner Kerry Ann Shanks, first
set up shop in England and then moved to Scotland after being
raided by police and changing the company's name, according a
19-page grand jury indictment. Shanks has been charged but has
not yet been extradited.
The indictment states that the company offered "discreet
delivery" of the chemicals and purposely misidentified the
contents of the shipments to avoid detection.
Investigators were able to obtain emails from customers that
pointed out the illegal nature of the chemical sales, the
indictment stated.
One customer messaged, "I am interested in Red Phosphorous
100 grams Very Pure but I don't want the DEA knocking on my
door," a reference to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
Authorities said the operation was much broader than
Arizona, supplying at least 70 methamphetamine labs across the
country with nearly 300,000 grams of red phosphorus and more
than 44,000 grams of iodine during a two-year period.
Howes and Shanks fought to have their case heard in the
United Kingdom, but were rejected by the Supreme Court of the
United Kingdom in London last month, according to news reports.
Howes faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted, federal
prosecutors said.
(Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and Eric Walsh)