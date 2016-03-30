BRIEF-Shell announces new Australia chairman
* Zoe Yujnovich will succeed Andrew Smith as chairman of the shell companies in Australia from April 1 2017
WASHINGTON, March 30 U.S. District Judge Rosemary Collyer on Wednesday struck down the designation made by the heads of the country's financial regulatory agencies that major insurer Metlife Inc. is systemically important to the U.S. financial system.
MetLife had argued in court that the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) used a secretive and flawed process when, in 2014, it determined that a collapse of the insurer could devastate the U.S. financial system just as much as failure of a major bank such as Citigroup.
Collyer's opinion is currently sealed, but parts may be made public next month, according to the order. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Zoe Yujnovich will succeed Andrew Smith as chairman of the shell companies in Australia from April 1 2017
LONDON, Feb 3 The European Union's securities watchdog has asked credit rating agencies and bodies that record derivatives trades to show how they would avoid disrupting markets when Britain leaves the bloc.
LONDON, Feb 3 British supermarkets are rationing shoppers to three iceberg lettuces per visit, blaming poor growing conditions in Spain for a shortage in supply.